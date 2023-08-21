The future is now for the Baltimore Orioles. After years of rebuilding, the O's have managed to put everything together this season, and are pacing the ultra-competitive American League East with a 77-47 record, which also happens to be the best record in the entire AL. According to owner John Angelos, though, winning could come at a big price for fans down the line.

Given their status as a small-market team in the MLB, the Orioles have a much tougher time shelling out cash to bring in big name players. Their success this season has been built off of their talented young core, but in order to keep them around, Baltimore is going to have to open up their wallet. And Angelos bluntly stated that, given their situation, prices are going to have to be increased for fans over the next few years.

“I don’t think you should run losses. I think you should live within your means and within your market. The hardest thing to do in sports is be a small-market team in baseball and be competitive, because everything is stacked against you — everything. We’re going to have to raise the prices here — dramatically.” – John Angelos, New York Times

Seeing ticket prices for games increase wouldn't be a surprise given how cheap it is to go watch a game at Camden Yards currently, but this could also result in merchandise, concessions, and streaming options becoming more expensive too. It's a bold take from Angelos, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the Orioles will be able to afford keeping all their stars for the future, despite their financial limitations.