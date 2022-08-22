Jorge Mateo wore his Superman cape on Sunday and saved the Baltimore Orioles from the brink of defeat against the Boston Red Sox. Naturally, Rougned Odor and his teammates had to give him a tribute fitting for his heroics: a Gatorade bath.

While speaking with Jon Morosi for a live interview, Odor and the Orioles found the perfect opportunity to give Mateo the surprise shower. While their sneak attack failed after the Orioles shortstop noticed them as they approached him, Mateo didn’t get the chance to avoid the wet celebration.

Even Moroso and the camera took a splash of the Gatorade bath, although only light and not as severe as Mateo’s. But hey, he got to love teammates like that who celebrate big moments and wins.

Jorge Mateo stepped up big time for the Orioles, so it’s no surprise why Rougned Odor and his Red Sox teammates were ecstatic to give him the Gatorade bath. In the eight inning with the scores tied at 2-2 and the bases loaded, Mateo hit the ball to the left field, with Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers unable to catch it despite extending his arm.

The three-run double was the decisive swing of the game, as the Orioles held on to win 5-3 against the Red Sox in the Little League Classic. The game also actually has Wild Card implications, making Mateo’s heroics even more crucial.

