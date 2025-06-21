The Baltimore Orioles played Friday's game against the New York Yankees without their catcher. Rutschman was scratched from Tony Mansolino's lineup with abdominal tightness. He is one of just three starters to miss the game, but he is day-to-day moving forward. Tyler O'Neill and Jorge Mateo, on the other hand, are rehabbing more serious injuries.

Both players have missed games due to upper body injuries. However, Mansolino confirmed that each of them is progressing well through their recovery.

According to Baltimore Banner writer Andy Kostka, the Orioles manager said that Mateo is nearing a rehab outing. O'Neill, on the other hand could be sent out on a rehab assignment early next week, according to MASN's Roch Kubatko.

O'Neill's injury has hampered him so far this season. After signing a big contract with Baltimore this offseason, the veteran outfielder has underperformed expectations. However, his shoulder injury likely held him back from being as effective as he was in 2024.

Mateo's elbow injury has held him out since June 6. The veteran infielder does not start for Mansolino, but he is a valuable backup for the Orioles.

Getting both players back into the lineup could help the team turn their season around. Baltimore was 6-4 in their last ten games before kicking off their series against the Yankees.

After a horrific start to the season, the Orioles have done everything to overcome a bad start. Mansolino replaced Brandon Hyde earlier this season, bringing a new perspective to the team that has helped.

Unfortunately, not having O'Neill, Grayson Rodriguez, or Kyle Bradish in the lineup has help Baltimore back. Rutschman and the rest of the Orioles' young stars have started to find their way back to their former selves.

Getting their injured players back from the IL would be a big boost for Baltimore's roster. However, it is one of many things that need to go right for the Orioles.

Baltimore remains near the bottom of the American League. Luckily for them, they still have plenty of time to enter the Wild Card race and return to the postseason for the third season in a row.