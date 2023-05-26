Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Baltimore Orioles are actually… good? After a stellar end to their 2022 campaign, many expected this team to seriously compete for a playoff spot in the following year. They have one of the best young prospects in catcher Adley Rutschmann and a pitching staff full of talented arms. However, no one expected them to be THIS good. After sweeping the Blue Jays and winning their series against the Yankees, RHP Kyle Gibson declared that the Orioles were indeed juggernauts, per MLB.com.

“I think we’re (Orioles) one of the best teams,” right-hander Kyle Gibson said. “We’re one of those juggernauts.”

Are the Orioles true juggernauts in the American League? It’s frankly too early to tell, but they’re hard at work proving that they are. After orchestrating a masterful comeback against the Yankees on Wednesday, Baltimore relied on Gibson’s reliable arm to power them to a win. Gibson threw seven scoreless innings, only allowing six runners to get on base. The ever-reliable bullpen closed out the game for them.

As for the hitting staff, they did their best to give Gibson and the Orioles’ arms ample run support. Austin Hays and Anthony Santander drove in the three runs that eventually won them the game. Even with Rutschmann going hitless against the Yankees, Baltimore was able to pull out the win.

If not for the Tampa Bay Rays’ sustained dominance, the Orioles would be holding first place in the AL East. No one expected these two teams to be the ones battling for the top seed in the uber-stacked division. Can Baltimore continue to find ways to win these tough games?