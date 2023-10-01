The Baltimore Orioles are expected to have five days off soon as MLB's second season gets under way. Orioles players and coaches are expecting a time of rest and preparation as the team gets ready to make a run at a World Series crown. ‘

Relief pitcher Felix Bautista got a Tommy John surgery update that poured cold water on the team's hopes of having him back for the playoffs. Star rookie Gunnar Henderson was given an incredible honor that should boost his confidence heading into the second season.

Now it has been revealed that a contract extension move has been made by the team on Bautista as well, according to Talkin' Baseball on Twitter.

The Orioles have extended Felix Bautista through the 2025 season. He is expected to be out for all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery pic.twitter.com/FDeLvLptKn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2023

Bautista's 2023 season was among the best in baseball among relievers. With a WHIP below one at .92, a 1.48 ERA and 110 strikeouts, his mastery on the mound was a big part of the Orioles' success.

The Orioles tied the Braves as the second MLB team to reach 100 wins earlier this month. The Braves were the other team, with the Los Angeles Dodgers knocking on the door as of Saturday night.

The Orioles boast a better road record than home record heading into the postseason, with 52 wins on the road compared to 49 at home. That versatility could improve the team's chances of winning big, even with Bautista sidelined.

“Great move, one of the best relievers in baseball,” one fan said in response to the news.

“Glad they're taking care of him, regardless of how he comes back,” another fan added.

Bautista's contract is for two years at $2 million total. He would get a $50,000 bonus for an All-Star selection and $100,000 for winning a Reliever of the Year award.