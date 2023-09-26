Baltimore Orioles legend and MLB Hall of Famer Brooks Robison died Tuesday at the age of 86. Robinson began his career in Baltimore as an 18-year-old in 1955. He played 2,896 games across 23 seasons, all of them in an Orioles uniform. Many consider “Mr. Hoover” the best defensive third baseman to ever play the game. He still holds the record for the most games played at a single position in MLB history.

Robinson's family and the Orioles released a joint statement following his death. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson was an epitome of consistency in the field and at the plate. He won 16 consecutive Gold Glove awards and led the American League in fielding percentage 11 times. Robinson won the 1964 AL MVP award and was an 18x All-Star. He won two World Series titles with the Orioles, earning World Series MVP honors in 1970.

After his retirement, Robinson served as an Orioles broadcaster for a while. He also helped start the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in 1982. He served as its president for most of the latter part of his life.

His career slash line was .267/.322/.401, and he recorded 2,848 career hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs. The Orioles retired Robinson's No. 5 jersey. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

“I will always remember Brooks as a true gentleman who represented our game extraordinarily well on and off the field all his life,” MLB Rob Manfred said, per ESPN. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Brooks' family, his many friends across our game, and Orioles fans everywhere.”