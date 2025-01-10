Andrew Kittredge, a former reliever for the St. Louis Cardinals and free agent, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, per a Ken Rosenthal. The team has not yet confirmed the agreement.

Kittredge's deal includes a guaranteed $9 million in salary and a $1 million buyout on a $9 million club option.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a solid 2024 season with the Cardinals, his first in St. Louis, posting a 2.80 ERA over 70 2/3 innings. His 74 appearances ranked ninth in the MLB for the most by any pitcher.

In his first full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022 — following a brief return with 11 2/3 innings for the Rays in 2023 — Kittredge proved to be a dependable middle reliever for the Cardinals. He held opponents scoreless in 57 of his 74 appearances and allowed multiple runs only seven times, with a season-high of three runs in a single outing.

Andrew Kittredge and his strong slider

Kittredge relies heavily on his dominant slider, which he utilized 49.4% of the time in 2024, a usage rate surpassed by only five pitchers who threw at least 1,000 pitches that season.

The effectiveness of the pitch justified its frequent use, as opposing hitters managed just a .177 batting average against it and missed on 41.3% of their swings. The slider also generated an impressive 38.9% chase rate, placing Kittredge in the 100th percentile among all pitchers.

Andrew Kittredge excels at inducing swings on pitches outside the strike zone. Among pitchers who faced at least 250 batters last season, he led the league with an impressive 38.9 percent chase rate on out-of-zone pitches. Additionally, he generated whiffs on 27.8 percent of swings against him.

The primary concern with Kittredge has been his durability. The 34-year-old has surpassed 60 innings pitched in only two seasons and topped 40 innings just once more in his career. However, when he’s managed to stay healthy for an entire season, Kittredge has consistently ranked among the league’s top relievers.

Kittredge adding depth to the Baltimore Orioles

Kittredge may not have flashy numbers, but his combination of above-average swing-and-miss ability and solid command has resulted in a career 3.44 ERA across 255 MLB appearances.

With a full 40-man roster, Baltimore will need to clear a spot to finalize Kittredge’s contract.

The Newest Oriole reliever is expected to take on a setup role ahead of star closer Félix Bautista, who is returning from Tommy John surgery. The veteran reliever adds depth to Brandon Hyde’s bullpen, joining hard-throwers Seranthony Domínguez, Yennier Cano, and Keegan Akin as options for high-leverage situations. With extensive seventh and eighth-inning experience, Kittredge led the National League and ranked second in MLB last season with 37 holds, trailing only Houston’s Bryan Abreu.