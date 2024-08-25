When the Baltimore Orioles acquired Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline July 30, the hope was that he would step into the team's starting rotation and deliver consistently strong efforts.

That did not happen and the Orioles demoted the left-handed pitcher to their Triple-A Richmond minor league team. His first outing did not proceed in a positive manner for Rogers or the Orioles. He pitched 4.1 innings and gave up 9 hits, 3 bases on balls and 10 earned runs. Rogers struck out just two batters and he gave up one home run.

If Rogers was hoping for a a quick return to the Orioles and their chase for the American League East crown, it does not appear that he will be going back to the big league team any time soon.

Orioles have been struggling on the mound

Pitching has become a significant problem as the Orioles attempt to overtake the Yankees in the pennant race. Rogers made four starts for Baltimore after he had been acquired from the Marlins, and he had a 7.11 earned run average with 12 strikeouts and 10 unintentional walks in 19 innings.

The Orioles had also acquired right-handed pitcher Zach Elfin at the trade deadline, but they were forced to place him on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right shoulder. Elfin had been very effective before he was placed on the injured list as he had a 2.13 ERA for Baltimore.

Rogers had struggled with the Marlins before he was traded to the Orioles. He had a 2-9 record as a starter for Miami, and he had a 4.53 ERA during his 21 starts for the last-place team in the National League East.

Rogers had been a National League All-Star while pitching for the Marlins in 2021 when he had a 2.64 ERA while starting 25 games. He had a 7-8 record that season while striking out 157 batters in 133.0 innings.

He has not come close to All-Star status since then.