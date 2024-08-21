Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin is the latest player for the O's to go out with an injury, but for this one, manager Brandon Hyde is “hopeful” that he'll be back with a minimum IL stint.

“[Eflin has] been great for us,” Hyde said, via ESPN. “Hopefully we'll have him in September.”

Eflin came over in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays at the MLB trade deadline, and since joining the club on July 26th, he's 4-0 with an ERA of 2.13 in four starts.

Hyde indicated that Orioles ace Corbin Burnes would not start on Wednesday but said, “Everything's in play for [Wednesday].” The club recalled rookie southpaw Cade Povich from AAA Norfolk. Povich, 24, has started nine games for the O's this season and has posted a 1-6 record with a 5.77 ERA, who went 6.1 innings on Saturday against the Red Sox, giving up just two runs.

Orioles' injury report is stacking up

Eflin joins the growing list of injuries on the Orioles roster in 2024 and is the fifth starter to go out this year. Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells are all out long-term due to Tommy John surgery, while former top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is rehabbing his lat injury he sustained on August 4th.

Corbin Burnes, who was acquired via trade this offseason, has been the only member of the opening-day rotation to remain on the roster throughout the season.

Hyde has acknowledged the difficulties posed by these injuries but remains focused on the need to keep moving forward. “This year, we're getting hit with the injury bug a little bit. It happens. We've just got to keep going,” further adding “We have to have guys step up.”

The Orioles are no strangers to overcoming adversity. Former ace John Means was out with a UCL injury in 2023, only to tear his elbow once again in 2024. All-Star Closer Felix Bautista went out before the postseason last year and has missed all of this season with an elbow injury as well.

As the Orioles head into the final stretch of the season, they will need to rely on their depth and resilience to overcome the pitching challenges they face. The team's performance in the coming weeks will be critical in determining their playoff aspirations, more so that they currently hold first place in the AL East. With a combination of perseverance, determination, and the contributions of their remaining pitching staff, the Orioles aim to continue their pursuit of a successful season despite the hurdles they face.