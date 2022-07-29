Despite their recent surge, many teams are still gunning for the players of the Baltimore Orioles. Once the laughingstock of the AL East, the team has climbed their way back to serious Wild Card contention. However, that hasn’t stopped teams from trying to nab players like Trey Mancini and Carlos Santander.

Mancini, in particular, is one of the hottest names in the trade market ahead of the deadline. The Orioles hitter is having one of his best seasons at age-30. There’s a reason why teams like the New York Mets are hotly pursuing the star. For that reason, the home Baltimore crowd gave Mancini a deserved standing ovation in what could be his last home game in the city.

After the game, Trey Mancini reacted to the standing ovation given to him by Orioles fans. He acknowledged that he is unsure about his future, but that he wanted to soak in the experience if this was indeed it for him in the city. (via NJ.com)

“I was actually down in the tunnel just putting up my helmet and shin guards and my elbow guard, and then Tyler Nevin came down and told me that they were calling my name… It meant a lot. Again, I have no idea what the next few days bring, but I wanted to make sure to soak in every moment today, just in case this was it.”

Two months ago, a Trey Mancini trade sounded like a done deal. Now, that question just got a whole lot complicated. Will the Orioles continue to fight for a Wild Card spot in the highly competitive AL East? Or will they fold and decide to acquire assets for the future?