‘We’re not done yet’: Brandon Hyde reveals Orioles’ next goal after missing out on playoffs

The Baltimore Orioles’ magic has sadly run out. The plucky, young squad fought valiantly for a playoff bid when no one thought they would. But their chase for a wild card spot has officially ended.

The Orioles can still show that they had a fantastic season by securing a winning record. They have five more games (two on the road against the New York Yankees, three vs. the Toronto Blue Jays) to do so. According to Dan Connolly of The Athletic, manager Brandon Hyde said that the team is still gunning for that winning record, which would be the team’s first since 2016.

“It just means that we exceeded expectations and that our guys fought all year long and we’re not done yet,” Hyde said, via The Athletic. “Just really happy with the effort with these guys all year, proving a lot of people wrong around the league.”

Whether the Orioles get to 82 wins or not, they could be looking back on this season as the start of a special run. They have seen the emergence of superstar-caliber catcher Adley Rutschman and other rookies who could become stars like Felix Bautista and Gunnar Henderson.

The Orioles saw career seasons from guys like Anthony Santander, Jorge Mateo and Dean Kremer. With top prospects like Grayson Rodriguez and Jackson Holliday developing in the minors and 2021 All-Star Cedric Mullins still around, the Orioles are building a very strong foundation for the future. They are looking to have a big offseason to surround their young budding stars.