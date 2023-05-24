Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

One of the most thrilling parts of watching baseball live in the stands is the prospect of catching a home run ball. Not only is it a memorable souvenir for a fan to take home, the fan can also sell the souvenir and make bank — especially if it’s a historic home run ball. But some, like Zack Hample, occasionally take that fun away from others, as he does whatever he must to add to his ever-growing collection of caught home run balls. However, in the latest Baltimore Orioles game, it seems like Hample is turning face.

During the Orioles’ 6-5 defeat to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, Cedric Mullins went yard once again with Hample in attendance. Hample once again caught Mullins’ home run ball, which is a deja vu moment from only a week ago.

Thankfully, instead of causing some fan backlash due to his obsession with collecting baseballs, Zack Hample decided to go the kind route this time. Before, he chose to keep the ball for himself instead of giving it to a viral Cedric Mullins fan in A.J Rodriguez, a Twitch streamer who goes by the username littlemann17 who became viral when the Orioles outfielder’s MLB the Show 23 counterpart robbed Rodriguez of a home run. Now, Hample has decided to make amends.

“I’d like to offer this baseball to [littlemann17], A.J. I apologize for what I said last week in Baltimore. I think that was really just a big misunderstanding. But if you’d like this baseball, I would like for you to have it,” Hample said.

Coming out of Twitter retirement for one quick message. @littlemann17 this Cedric Mullins home run ball is for you. Get in touch and I’ll send it you. @Orioles @MLB pic.twitter.com/xxucaaxQjK — Zack Hample (@zack_hample) May 24, 2023

All’s well that ends well.