Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

If you’ve ever been to an MLB game, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Zack Hample. The blogger and baseball collector attends tons of games all over the country in an attempt to catch balls that exit the yard, even if he has to take away what would be priceless moments to any other fan. In a game between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards, Hample once again brought attention to himself by catching a home rum.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cedric Mullins went yard to cut the Orioles’ deficit to 9-5 after Shohei Ohtani nearly launched a ball into orbit the prior inning. Hample raced to the center field concourse to catch the ball and was asked if he would give the ball to “the Mullins kid” afterward. Despite claiming to have over 12,000 baseballs already, he refused.

Zack Hample is back at it again 🤦‍♂️ “I’m the Mullins guy tonight” pic.twitter.com/dLOSrrImdi — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) May 16, 2023

The “Mullins kid” in question is named A.J. Rodriguez but is known by many baseball fans as littlemann17. The 25-year-old is a Twitch streamer that plays MLB The Show and has large followings on other social media platforms. In one of his most viral clips, he gets robbed of a home run by Mullins and proclaims that he can’t escape him.

At the Orioles-Angels game, Mullins signed a jersey Rodriguez wore with the famous line as he met up with him before the game. Rodriguez is an Angels fan but he made a trip to the Orioles game for his birthday to visit with the player who helped make him a viral sensation.

Guys. I think we’re best friends now 😎🧡 pic.twitter.com/dVyMnIQngd — A.J Rodriguez (@littlemann17) May 15, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hample — who clearly doesn’t have enough souvenir baseballs in his collection and definitely didn’t get all bent out of shape after being caught breaking stadium rules trying to shag a ball last season — refused to get the Mullins home run ball to Rodriguez. “I’m the Mullins guy tonight,” the 45-year-old proclaimed with a smug attitude.

Even though Rodriguez is not really a kid, he’s a baseball icon known for his video gaming rather than running through and around people to hoard baseballs. Baseball fans were not pleased with Hample’s continued antics.

“If you spot Zack Hample running for a ball in a stadium it is your civic duty to try and trip him,” wrote one fan.

“Rob Manfred could instantly become the most popular commissioner in the history of sports by banning Zack Hample from all MLB games,” wrote another. Many others simply said that he sucks and used explicit language to express their dismay.

Rodriguez still got to watch his team win behind an Ohtani gem but missed out on the chance to add to a great day. Had it been another fan who didn’t know better, it wouldn’t have been a big deal. But Hample knowingly denying him that chance despite all the MLB memorabilia he has is just another example of his selfishness and why baseball fans hate him.