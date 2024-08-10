ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Corbin Burnes takes to the mound as the Baltimore Orioles have the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Rays prediction and pick.

Orioles-Rays Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Drew Rasmussen

Corbin Burnes (12-4) with a 2.63 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Burnes gave up seven hits, a walk, and a home run over five innings. He would surrender five runs, four earned in that time, but take the win over the Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Burnes is 6-2 in 11 road starts this year with a 3.20 ERA and a .196 opponent batting average on the road.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA, 3 K's in just two innings pitched on the season.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -158

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Rays

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PT

TV: FOX

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting seven in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .310 on-base percentage. Santander has 34 home runs, with 78 RBIS on the year. Further, he has scored 70 times. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson is also having a great year. Henderson is hitting .285 this year with a .373 on-base percentage. He has 29 home runs and 69 RBIs. Further, Henderson has stolen 14 bases and scored 93 times this year. Adley Rutschman rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs, 67 RBIS, and has scored 57 times this year.

Jackson Holliday has been hot in the last week. He is hitting .381 in the last week with three home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored six times this past week. Colton Cowser is also having a solid week. He is hitting .250 this week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run and six RBIs while scoring five times. Anthony Santander is aloso hot. He is hitting .231, but with two home runs, four RBIS, and six runs scored. The Orioles have hit .251 over the last week with two seven home runs and 35 RBIS in six games.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .274 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 51 RBIs while scoring 42 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .265 with a ..348 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 43 RBIS while scoring 35 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .211 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIS. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 40 times.

Brandon Lowe has been the hot bat as of late. He is hitting .296 in the last week with two home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Josh Lowe has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .353 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored four times. Dylan Carlson rounds out the hot bats. He is hitting .364 this week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIS, and two runs scored this week.

Current members of the Rays have 38 career at-bats against Corbin Burnes. They have hit just .184 off of him. Dylan Carlson has 15 at-bats but is just two for 15. He does have a home run and two RBIs though. Alex Jackson is one for three but also has a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Christopher Morel is two for seven with a home run and an RBI.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick

Corbin Burnes has been great this year. He is tied for fifth in wins while sitting second in ERA, 22nd in strikeouts, and 16th in WHIP this year. Burns has not lost since before the all-star breaks, and the Orioles have not lost a start of his since then either. Further, the Orioles are swinging hot bats right now. They are scoring nearly six runs per game over the last week while hitting a home run per game. They have six players who have been reaching base at a .333 clip or better in that time as well. Take the hot bats with the best pitcher in this one.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-158)