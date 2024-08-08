The Baltimore Orioles are 21 games over .500 entering play on Thursday. While a lot of national attention has, deservedly, been paid to star shortstop Gunnar Henderson and top prospect Jackson Holliday who made history homering in three-consecutive games, right fielder Anthony Santander has been key to the Orioles success. He even, very quietly, leads the team in home runs.

Santander becomes a free agent in 2025. Yet despite his excellent year, there haven’t been discussions about his contract situation during the 2024 season, according to the Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka on X. Santander says he isn’t looking ahead as his “focus is on winning each game.”

The 29-year-old All-Star has certainly contributed to the Orioles' winning ways this season. Santander is coming off a two-home run, three-RBI night that helped lift Baltimore over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3. The switch-hitting right fielder even homered from both sides of the plate in the game.

The win pulled the Orioles back into a tie with the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East entering play on Thursday. The team is now 10-9 since returning from the All-Star break.

Baltimore opted against trading Santander in the offseason and he ultimately agreed to a one-year, $11.5 million deal with the Orioles for 2024. He's set to hit free agency next year. The eight-year veteran has been excellent for Baltimore this season. He’s racked up 18 doubles, 34 home runs, 78 RBI and 70 runs scored to go along with an OPS+ of 140 and 2.8 WAR in 110 games for the Orioles so far this season.

Anthony Santander isn’t thinking about his contract… yet

Santander has spent his entire career in Baltimore since debuting with the team in 2017. He received his first significant playing time in 2019 and responded by hitting 20 home runs in 93 games for the Orioles. He’s been a mainstay in the lineup since then.

If all goes well for Santander, he’ll remain a Baltimore mainstay. “This is a team that gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues. I like where we are right now. This team’s about to win a World Series soon. Hopefully this year. Of course I would like to stay here for the rest of my career, but it’s out of my hands,” Santander said, per Kostka on X.

The Orioles certainly have outfield depth. Despite moving Austin Hays at the trade deadline, the team has Santander, Cedric Mullins, Rookie of the Year candidate Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad and Ryan O’Hearn (although he’s primarily worked as the team’s designated hitter). Baltimore also brought in two outfielders at the deadline, acquiring Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox and Austin Slater from the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite the depth and an excellent farm system that could set the Orioles up as contenders for years to come, Santander should be a priority for the team once the season ends. At 29, he’s still in the middle of his prime years and he even made his first All-Star game this year when Santander was selected as an injury replacement for the Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker.