Jayden Daneisl will make his NFL premier as the Washington Commanders face the New York Jets. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Jets prediction and pick.

After a great career at LSU and Arizona State, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels will get his first test of his NFL career. Dan Quinn will also be making his Commanders debut as the head coach and has tabbed Daniels as QB1 for this game. After a 4-13 season last year that saw the entire staff get fired, the new ownership group in Washington will be hoping things are turning around. They brought in plenty of new parts, including Jayden Daniels, on both sides of the ball in to hope of making that improvement.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming in off a 7-10 season. After high hopes to begin the season with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hopes were shattered on the first drive of the regular season, as Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the first drive and would miss the year. He is back for Robert Saleh's squad this year, but Saleh needs to produce a winner. In three seasons, he has won just 18 games and has yet to make the playoffs. The Rodgers injury may have cooled the hot seat just a little, but with Rodgers back, the seat is sure to be warming up.

NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders-Jets Odds

NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders-Jets Odds

Washinton Commanders: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -150

New York Jets: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 34.5 (-110)

Under: 34.5 (-110)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Jets Preseason

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: WUSA (Washington)/WCBS (NewYork)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for a free trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commanders will start Jayden Daniels at quarterback in this one. While it should be limited action, he will get his first game action under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. In his time at LSU, he threw for 57 touchdowns and just seven interceptions over two seasons. Further, he ran for 2019 yards and another 21 scored, while also catching a touchdown pass. His backup, another Heisman Trophy winner, Marcus Mariota, should see some time. He spent last year as the backup in Philadelphia, and after starting in Atlanta in 2022, he will be looking to prove that he deserves a third chance to start in the NFL. The Commanders should also be giving time to Jeff Drisekl and undrafted rookie Sam Hartman, both of who will be looking to impress and make the roster this year.

At running back, Brian Robinson Jr. and new addition Austin Ekler will most likely see limited time. This should open the door to see plenty of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. Rodriguez saw time in his rookie year, running the ball 51 times for 247 yards and two scores. Jeremy McNichols has not seen a carry since the 2021 regular season when he was with the Titans. That year he ran for 156 yards on 41 attempts while receiving for 240 yards and a score. Still, he has been used as a special teamer since, last playing in 2023 with the 49ers. The Commanders will most likely not be playing Terry McLaurin or Jahan Dotson at wideout, but rookies Luke McCaffery and Ben Sinnott should see some time. Bryce Tremaybe and Mitch Tinsley will also be out there fighting for a roster spot.

The Commander's defense was horrible last year, and coaches will be looking for improvement. They were last in the NFL in yards against, while sitting 32nd in pass defense and 27th against the run. They also allowed the most points in the NFL last year.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Rodgers will most likely not be seeing time in this game, by either backup Tyrod Taylor or Rookie Jordan Travis. Travis is injured, which means Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez will be sharing quarterbacking duties. Peasley is an undrafted rookie hoping to prove he belongs on an NFL roster. Last year at Wyoming he threw for 1991 yards and 20 scores over 12 games. He also ran for 419 yards and seven scored. Adrian Martinez was waived by the Detroit Lions at the end of training camp in 2023 after also being an undrafted rookie free agent. He joined the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL where he won the league MVP. He threw for 1748 yards and 15 scores in the season while running for 528 yards and three scores.

Most starters on the offense are expected to be out for this game. This means rookie Braelon Allen should see solid time at running back. He is currently second on the depth chart but will look to hold on to that sport with Isiah Davis and Israel Abankianda also on the roster looking to move up the depth chart. This game will also see time for rookie Malachi Corley and second-year players Irvin Johnson and Jason Brownless, all looking to snag a roster spot this year on the Jets.

The Jet's defense will also look to continue to impress after being third NFL in total yards allowed per game last year. They were second in the NFL against the pass but sat 25th against the run. The Jets were also 12th in points allowed last year.

Final Commanders-Jets Prediction & Pick

For as bad as the Commander's defense was last year, they are facing what is essentially a fourth and fifth-string quarterback in this game. Meanwhile, the Commanders will be playing young players in some of their first, or most meaningful NFL action. The Jets had one of the best defensive units in the NFL last year, and with weather possibly a factor, expect a low-scoring game.

Final Commanders-Jets Prediction & Pick: Under 34.5 (-110)