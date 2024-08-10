Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is once again dealing with a significant injury and rehab process. Trout recently tore his meniscus while on a Minor League rehab assignment for a torn meniscus in the same knee that he previously injured earlier this season.

Luckily for Trout and the Angels, the latest update on the three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star's injury is about as positive as it could be at this stage.

Trout underwent successful surgery on his left knee to repair the torn meniscus on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for Spring Training, the Angels announced on Friday.

This means that if everything goes according to plan, Trout will be 100% healthy and ready to play at the beginning of the 2025 season. That is massive news for Trout, who has not played a full season since 2019 when he won his third American League Most Valuable Player award. During his 2019 MVP season, Trout led all of baseball with a .438 OBP, led the AL with a .654 SLG and hit 45 home runs.

Despite all of his injuries, Trout is still performing at an elite, MVP level. Before going down with his initial meniscus tear this season, Trout was leading the Major Leagues with 10 home runs.

Can Mike Trout stay healthy, lead Angels to postseason in 2025?

Angels have infamously had little-to-no postseason success during Trout's tenure despite his MVP-level of production. The Angels' only postseason appearance with Trout came in 2014 when they were swept in the ALDS by the Kansas City Royals. This season, especially with Trout's extended absence has been no different.

With a 51-65 record, the Angels are once again on their way to another disappointing finish. Despite their less-than stellar record, the Angels do have some promising young pieces. 22-year-old first baseman Nolan Schanuel, 23-year-old shortstop Zach Neto, 23-year-old flame-throwing reliever Ben Joyce and 24-year-old catcher Logan O'Hoppe could all be legitimate contributors to a potential postseason team.

Trout needs to figure out a way to stay healthy going forward. Whether that means moving from to right or left field from the more physically demanding center field, DH-ing some days or even doing a sort of NBA-style load management regiment, staying off of the injured list should be his number one priority. If Trout can do that while continuing to contribute at an MVP level, with all of the young talent the Angels have around him, 2025 could be the year that Trout and the Angels finally make some noise in the postseason.