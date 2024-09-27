ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's upcoming slate of MLB action as the Regular Season draws to a close. The Baltimore Orioles will visit the Minnesota Twins for the final three-game series of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Orioles-Twins prediction and pick.

Orioles-Twins Projected Starters

Cade Povich (LHP) vs. Pablo Lopez (RHP)

Cade Povich (2-9) with a 5.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 67 K, 74.0 IP

Last Start: 9/21 vs. DET (L) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (0-5) with a 9.75 ERA, .283 OBA, 47 K, 50.0 IP

Pablo Lopez (15-9) with a 4.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 190 K, 179.2 IP

Last Start: 9/22 @ BOS (L) – 4.0 IP, 7 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (7-4) with a 3.64 ERA, .266 OBA, 83 K, 81.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Twins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +144

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North, MASN, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are currently three games ahead in the American League Wild Card race and have already clinched their Wild Card spot for the Postseason. They couldn't clinch the division due to the New York Yankees catching heat late in the season and never looking back, but the Orioles are nevertheless determined to make noise in the Postseason with their standing. They've been an exciting team to watch all year and their young lineup will feature a number of players making their first Postseason appearances. Still, their team is wise beyond their years and no one will want to face Baltimore once October rolls around.

The Orioles will send Cade Povich to the mound in hopes of him improving his overall record and finding his first win on the road. He hasn't been particularly solid when pitching away with a 9.75 ERA and losses in his last three consecutive starts. His last two starts came against one of the hottest teams in the Detroit Tigers, but he won't have as much pressure in this one knowing his team is already bound for the Postseason. Still, expect this bullpen to get some work if the Twins begin to get to Povich early.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are currently three games back of the Kansas City Royals for the final American League Wild Card spot, so they'll need a sweep during this series to gives themselves a chance at making the Postseason. They haven't done themselves any favors by going 3-7 over their last 10 games and they'll have an even tougher road as they try to notch their first wins against Baltimore on the season. They've been outscored by the Orioles by 13 runs in three previous meetings and they'll certainly need to get off to a hot start in this one if they want to keep up with the bats of Baltimore.

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez to the mound for his thirty-second start of the season. He's been one of their more reliable pitchers all season and after winning four consecutive appearances, the Orioles have lost the last two games he's started in. His last time out, he earned seven runs through just four innings of work and didn't see the start he was hoping for. His numbers are slightly better at home than they are on the road, but he'll need to be perfect during this one if the Twins want any hope of making the Postseason. Expect their home crowd to be very involved in this series knowing what's at stake.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Orioles and Twins will meet once again for their second season meeting and final series of the season. The Orioles own this rivalry at 3-0 on the season and they can effectively end Minnesota's season with just one win during this series. The Minnesota Twins have to sweep in order to have a chance at the final AL Wild Card spot and they'll come into this first game very determined to start off on the right foot.

We have to give the slight pitching advantage to the Twins due to Pablo Lopez' winning record at home. Cade Povich of the Orioles has yet to record a win on the road and given what's at stake for the Twins, Minnesota will be looking to get to him early and turn this into a collective bullpen effort from the Orioles.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Minnesota Twins to get the win as they're desperate to keep their season alive. Let's roll with the runline as they take the lead early and open this game in the later innings.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+114)