Orlando Brown Jr is one of the best free agents on the market in this 2023 NFL free agency. Brown Jr is one of the best offensive tackles in football, and there will be plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.

Teams looking for a major upgrade at offensive tackle will likely pursue him. The four-time Pro Bowler is set for a big payday.

With that said, here are the three best landing spots for Orlando Brown Jr in 2023 NFL free agency.

The New York Jets could be an intriguing landing spot for the 26-year-old tackle. New York is a few pieces away from being a legitimate contender in the AFC. Adding a left tackle of Brown Jr’s caliber would be a huge get for the Jets, as he could protect whoever they bring in at quarterback.

The Jets have a ton of young talent, with a great defense and young weapons on offense. Rookies Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson made a great impact on New York’s offense. Hall was having a phenomenal season before he tore his ACL in Week 7. Wilson made an impact throughout the season, earning the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Orlando Brown Jr could earn a big contract from the Jets and be a franchise left tackle. That would leave the only hole at their quarterback position, with the potential options of trading for Aaron Rodgers or signing Derek Carr.

The Chicago Bears are another team that would be a good fit. Although they haven’t had much success of late, they have a bright future. The Bears hold the number one pick in the draft, which they could trade down to acquire more capital. They also have a growing young quarterback in Justin Fields, who took a jump in his second season. Chicago has the most cap space of any team in the NFL as well, giving them a great chance to improve.

The Bears could pay Brown Jr a significant amount with their cap space to improve their abysmal offensive line. While Chicago went 3-14 this past season, there are intriguing pieces on this roster. Paying a top price for an elite left tackle would be well worth it. For Brown Jr, he could get a ton of money and join a team that’s on the rise.

Orlando Brown Jr has been the Chiefs’ left tackle for the last two seasons and just won a Super Bowl. Staying with Kansas City makes the most sense, as he can continue to compete for another title and protect Patrick Mahomes.

Being the premier offensive lineman for a potential dynasty has to be very enticing. It’s Brown Jr’s best possibility to win consistently and continue to compete for championships. The Chiefs can give him a big payday to sign long-term and play at a high level in Kansas City.

Brown Jr will have many suitors as he enters this free agency period. Left tackle is one of the most important positions in football, as they protect the blind side of the quarterback. With Brown Jr as one of the best in the league, he will definitely get paid wherever he goes.

While re-signing with the Chiefs is the obvious choice, other teams, like the Bears and the Jets, are quality options.