AMC has released a trailer for their new show, Orphan Black: Echoes, starring Krysten Ritter, during the New York Comic Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer features Ritter waking up on couch as a doctor asks her a series of questions which she can't answer. In the end, she herself asks, “What's wrong with me? Why don't I know who I am?”

We then see a scene depicting the near future. Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the same universe as the original Orphan Black, which starred Tatiana Maslany.

The series explores “the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” as AMC stated on their website.

Ritter stars as Lucy, who is describe to be “a woman with an unimaginable origin story.”

Rya Kihlstedt, who will play a neuroscientist and James Hiroyuki Liao, as a self-made billionaire, have joined the cast. Reed Diamond will be a guest star for the first season.

The series is set to be released on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America sometime in 2024.

Orphan Black: Echoes joins a slate of AMC shows presented at NYCC. AMC earlier announced the trailer of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Rick and Michonne's story. The other TWD franchise, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Season 2 will see Melanie McBride reprise her role as Carol Peletier.