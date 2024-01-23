The nomination announcement for the anticipated Oscar 2024 is today, for the 96th annual Academy Awards. The announcement kicked off at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST), hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Oscars 2024 nomination live announcement took place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
As for the Academy Awards on March 10, Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars 2024 ceremony for the fourth time. Joined by executive producer Molly McNearney for the second consecutive year. Kimmel, known for leading the 2017, 2018, and 2023 telecasts, now joins the ranks of other four-time hosts. Like Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, with only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9), and Bob Hope (11) hosting more.
In the wake of a year featuring blockbuster hits like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon—the film industry is buzzing with excitement. Christopher Nolan's epic biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer leads with 13 BAFTA Film Awards nominations. While Poor Things starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, secured 11 nods for the U.K.'s Oscars equivalent.
Notably, Oppenheimer clinched five awards, including Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director for Nolan, at the recent Golden Globes. Lily Gladstone, a first-time nominee, earned best drama actress for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Poor Things claimed the Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, with Stone winning Best Actress. Greta Gerwig's Barbie received nine Globe nominations, securing wins for Best Original Song. It also beat Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour' film with a new award recognizing Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
The full list of nominees is here:
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actress
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best supporting actor
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best director
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall”
Animated feature film
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
International feature film
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Teachers' Lounge,” Germany
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Documentary feature film
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
- “Bobi Wine: The People's President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
Animated short film
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Live action short film
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Documentary short film
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island in Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Adapted screenplay
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Original screenplay
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Visual effects
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Original score
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Original song
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “I'm Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin' Hot”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sound
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Cinematography
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Costume design
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Film editing
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Production design
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Makeup and hairstyling
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”