Everything to know about the upcoming Oscars 2024 nominations, including Ceremony Date, Time and the Host.

The nomination announcement for the anticipated Oscar 2024 is today, for the 96th annual Academy Awards. The announcement kicked off at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST), hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Oscars 2024 nomination live announcement took place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

As for the Academy Awards on March 10, Emmy Award winner Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars 2024 ceremony for the fourth time. Joined by executive producer Molly McNearney for the second consecutive year. Kimmel, known for leading the 2017, 2018, and 2023 telecasts, now joins the ranks of other four-time hosts. Like Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, with only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9), and Bob Hope (11) hosting more.

In the wake of a year featuring blockbuster hits like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon—the film industry is buzzing with excitement. Christopher Nolan's epic biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer leads with 13 BAFTA Film Awards nominations. While Poor Things starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, secured 11 nods for the U.K.'s Oscars equivalent.

Notably, Oppenheimer clinched five awards, including Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director for Nolan, at the recent Golden Globes. Lily Gladstone, a first-time nominee, earned best drama actress for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Poor Things claimed the Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, with Stone winning Best Actress. Greta Gerwig's Barbie received nine Globe nominations, securing wins for Best Original Song. It also beat Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour' film with a new award recognizing Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

