In an effort to prevent disruptions from protestors, the Oscar organizers have set some plans in place.
Deadline reports that protests are already planned for today's red carpet and award show in light of the Gaza War. However, the LAPD is in full force, and they have planned backup scenarios.
Security at the Academy Awards is boosted this year due to protest
A senior security official working with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said, “We are well award of the protesters, we have a number of back-up scenarios we can activate quickly if needed.”
It's unclear what the backup plans are exactly. One thing that is clear is that they don't want the protesters interrupting arriving attendees and the red carpet.
The LAPD will actively be on the scene. Cmdr. Randy Goddard said, “Officers are working closely with event organizers and security agencies, implementing comprehensive measures to ensure a safe Oscars experience for all. LAPD is bolstering security to prevent disruptions by demonstrators. LAPD will ensure the safe arrival and entry of guests into the Oscars venue, alongside maintaining a secure environment for the event.”
There are street closures around the event, which should help. Parts of Hollywood Blvd are shut down, along with Hawthorn Avenue and Orange Drive, which are adjacent to the Dolby Theatre.
Protestors are expected to meet at the Cinerama Dome and march to the Oscars site. There, they'll be met by the LAPD, SMOAS security, and other security personnel.
The coalition of protest groups said on social media, “We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry. We WILL continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation. Let's mobilize and take the streets to show that we refuse to look away from this ongoing genocide! Ceasefire NOW!”
Hopefully, tonight's awards will go smoothly. With all the security protocols in place, there's a plan B if things don't happen as they should for the Oscars.