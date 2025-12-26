Cameras on Prime Video caught a strange moment involving tight end Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas.

All eyes were on Kelce as he left the field after the Chiefs' loss to the Broncos, as some speculated it was his last game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in his NFL career. Even his mom, Donna Kelce, was there and watching intently as her son walked to the locker room.

The Prime Video cameras attempted to follow Kelce into the locker room. However, a Chiefs employee blocked the camera's view as Kelce was approached by Chris Jones.

Travis Kelce walks out of Arrowhead for what could be the final time. Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce and Chiefs nation watch as he walks off the field. (Some random Chiefs employee ruined the shot 📸 😂) pic.twitter.com/WoKLlJcw5i — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chiefs employee then stared daggers through the cameraman, saying he “told” them that they couldn't go further. Another employee said something to the cameraman.

Thursday Night Football commentator Al Michaels was seemingly confused by the interaction. Either way, they moved forward in the broadcast.

Was this Travis Kelce's last home game with the Chiefs?

Article Continues Below

The future remains unclear for Kelce. If he retires after the season, the Chiefs' Week 17 loss to the Broncos would be his last home game. The Chiefs will close out the year by visiting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

Kelce contemplated retirement after the 2024 season, which culminated in a Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won't even make the playoffs this season for the first time with Patrick Mahomes as the starter. Mahomes went down with a torn ACL injury two games earlier in the midst of the team's losing streak, which has hit five games.

Even in the loss, Kelce was the team's leading receiver. He accounted for 36 of quarterback Chris Oladokun's 66 passing yards in the loss. Despite the mediocre offensive play, the Chiefs only lost by seven points to the AFC's top seed.

Through 16 games, Kelce already has more receiving yards than in 2024. He has 839 compared to his 823 a year earlier. He has also scored five touchdowns, two more than in 2024.