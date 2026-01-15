In one of their biggest retro unveilings of recent memory, Nike and Jordan Brand are set to release a massive slate of retro Air Jordan sneakers throughout the upcoming calendar year. From nostalgic, classic colorways to new inventive designs, the people over at Nike are prepping for one of their biggest years ever.

The upcoming releases include a number of retro colorways returning for the first time since their original release, along with a few fan-favorite sneakers that will be celebrating a 15 or 20-year anniversary. The collection will also include a number of collaborations and latest releases from the most prominent Jordan Brand athletes. Take a look at the upcoming Nike Air Jordan Retro Collection release preview for the Spring Season of 2026.

Note: Release dates are rumored and are subject to change. All images are credited to Nike.com, unless otherwise specified.

Jordan Luka 5 “Black Metallic” (Jan. 15, 2026)

Air Jordan 17 “Doernbecher” by Zach Rumbaugh (Jan. 17, 2026)

The first set of releases will be kicked-off by Luka Doncic's newest Jordan Luka 5, arriving in a Black/Bright Crimson-White colorway. The “Black Metallic” hue is reminiscent of previous Air Jordan colorways, offering much inspiration to Luka's signature line, retailing for $135.

Next, we'll see the long-awaited Air Jordan 17 x Doernbecher Foundation sneaker created by Zach Rumbaugh. Inspired by his love for all things mechanical, the iridescent purple shines through all the specs of the complicated Air Jordan 17 model. Per Nike, “Doernbecher Freestyle is a more than 20-year partnership between OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Nike, where young patients design sneakers that represent their individual passions, life experiences, medical journeys and relationships—with 100% of the profits benefiting the hospital.”

PSG x Air Jordan 6 (Jan. 22, 2026)

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” (Jan. 31, 2026)

To finish January, we'll see another collaboration between soccer club Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan 6 in a wild Metallic Silver/Metallic Silver/Platinum ensemble, retailing for $215. Shortly after, we'll see the return of the Jordan 9 in its “Flint” or “French Blue” colorway for the first time since 2002. This retro pair will also retail for $215.

Lastly, we'll see yet another Air Jordan 1 Low OG return in a highly-popular “Medium Olive” colorway. We've seen previous iterations of the Jordan 1 Low in similar colorways, so this retail release for $145 should be another hit with fans.

Air Jordan 1 OG “All-Star” (Feb. 12, 2026)

February 2026 will be filled with retro Air Jordans as we see a fresh new concept on the Air Jordan 1 landing right in time for NBA All-Star Weekend from Los Angeles. Featuring thick grey suede and gold accents throughout, the pair will retail for a premium tag of $185 and will be available in limited quantities.

Two classic return as the “Reverse Infrared” colorway of the Air Jordan 6 returns, the hallmark sneaker worn by Michael Jordan en route to his first championship with the Bulls. Next, the “Wolf Grey” Jordan 5 returns for the first time since 2011, marking yet another fan-favorite sneaker returning this year. Both retro AJ models will retail for $215.

Two more classic retro Jordan colorways return as the “Chicago” or “True Red” Air Jordan 13 returns for the first time since 2017. The classic silhouette and colorway was favored by Michael Jordan during his playing days and makes for one of the more anticipated retro returns of the year. The Air Jordan 14 returns in the “University Blue” colorway for the 20-year anniversary of its release in 2026, donning the classic North Carolina blue as a nod to Jordan's Tar Heels. Both pairs will retail for $215.

Air Jordan 1 OG “Flight Club” (Apr. 11, 2026)

April 2026 is filled with non-retro Air Jordan colorways, including yet another “Flight Club” rendition of the Air Jordan 1 OG in Black/Sail-Gum Medium Brown-University Red. The uppers will feature a denim pattern and share similar motifs to its counterpart Air Jordan 4. The pair will retail for a standard $185.

The Jordan 11 Low makes an appearance in a shimmering White/University Blue ensemble, immediately signaling another UNC-inspired sneaker for the spring season. The blue patent leather is accented by the white mesh uppers and icy blue outsoles, retailing for $195 and expected to be a huge hit ahead of the summer.

Finally, we'll see the Jordan 5 once again in a clean “White Metallic” colorway, serving as a direct opposite to the ever-popular Jordan 5 “Black Metallic.” This white counterpart will feature the same details, including the stitched “23” along the heel. This pair will drop for the standard $215.

Arguably the most anticipated release of the spring calendar could be the return of the Jordan 4 “Toro Bravo” from 2013. Although it's not an original colorway worn by Jordan, the intense red suede accented by black, grey, and white is perfectly reminiscent of something MJ would have worn. Fans have been clamoring for their first retro release and will get their wish in May as these will retail for $220.

Air Jordan 3 “World's Best Dad” (May 30, 2026)

To finish the spring season, we'll see a new iteration of the Jordan 3 in Sail/Black/University Red/Pale Ivory/Palomino for a colorway titled “World's Best Dad.” The new style pays homage to Michael Jordan's father, who was alongside him every step of the way en route to his greatness. The Bulls-themed colorway offers vintage hues and the classic Nike Air branding on the back, releasing in full family sizing for $215.

