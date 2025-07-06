The Milwaukee Brewers have been blistering hot in recent weeks. With a 23-12 record since May 25, they will be a key part of the National League playoff picture moving forward. A massive injury return on Sunday should make them a contender deep into October. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff shoved against the Miami Marlins in his season debut and first outing since 2023.

Woodruff dealt with ankle and shoulder issues that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. Then, as his rehab was picking up, he was hit in the elbow with a line drive that set him back. But after 683 days, he made his return to the mound for the Brewers. Woodruff lasted six innings on just 70 pitches against the Marlins before turning it over to the bullpen.

The Brewers had a myriad of pitching injuries early in the season that are finally sorting themselves out. Aaron Civale is back in the rotation, and Jose Quintana has been solid since his return. Nestor Cortes is still out, but the meteoric rise of Jacob Misiorowski has helped paper over all of this.

Woodruff's return, coupled with great seasons from youngsters Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, and Chad Patrick, could lead to an interesting trade deadline. The Brewers' ace, Freddy Peralta, is on an expiring contract and could fetch a massive return for Milwaukee. With struggles in the infield, Milwaukee could make a player-for-player swap.

Woodruff was a key part of the Brewers' success when healthy, making two All-Star Games and finishing fifth in Cy Young voting. Without him last year, they still won the division by ten games. After a slow start this year, they have been slowly building in the playoff race. Finally, Woodruff is back and ready to lead the Brewers to their first series win since 2018.

The Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers for three games this week.