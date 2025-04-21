The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a sharp start in their Stanley Cup playoff series against the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes dominated on home ice from start to finish and came away with a 4-1 triumph in Game 1. The Hurricanes took the play to the Devils from the opening face off and outshot the Devils by a 44-24 margin.

At one point in the second period the Canes had a 33-9 edge in that area. New Jersey was able to pick it up a big late in the second period and into the third, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour's team was not about to give up control of the game.

Newcomer Logan Stankoven led the way for Carolina with a pair of second period goals that gave his team full control of the game. Stankoven was traded by the Dallas Stars to the Hurricanes earlier this year for hesitant superstar Mikko Rantanen,

Stankoven's second goal was a power play strike. The slick forward said after the game that big game pressure does not scare him at all. Instead, it brings out the best in his performance.

“I love playing in the big games and meaningful hockey,” Stankoven said. “I'm motivated to try and contribute in any way possible. It's always a nice feeling to get on the scoresheet.”

Hurricanes regularly play well in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Hurricanes finished second in the Metropolitan Division to the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes finished with 99 points this season based on their 47-30-5 record, and that was eight points better than the Devils.

Carolina has won its first- or qualifying-round series in six consecutive seasons. However, even with that opening round success, the Canes have only won two second-round series.

Brind'Amour is hoping that Stankoven can be one of the keys to helping the Canes come through with a dynamic run in the postseason.

Injuries were a big factor for the Devils in the opening game of the series. Defenseman Brenden Dillon went down in the second period while forward Cody Glass was injured in the third period. Neither player returned after getting hurt.

Star defenseman Luke Hughes also suffered a third-period injury, but he was able to return to the game.

Game 2 of the series will be played Tuesday night at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. NC.