For the first time in 18 years, Clayton Kershaw will not be in the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout. Towards the end of the 2025 season, Kershaw announced his intention to retire at the end of the year. The legendary pitcher stuck to his word, for the most part: Kershaw did suit up for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but he did not return to Los Angeles for the 2026 season.

It doesn't feel right to not have a bastion of Dodgers baseball in the dugout during the games. Even Kershaw himself says that it's a unique feeling. Kershaw found himself in NBC's broadcast booth during the Dodgers' opening day game. During the broadcast, the legendary pitcher said, “I'm not going to lie to you guys, this is a pretty weird feeling,” referring to him not playing, via Fabian Ardaya.

In years past, Kershaw would have likely gotten the nod to start the first game of the season for the Dodgers. The star pitcher made his major league debut in 2007, just one year after he was drafted seventh overall by Los Angeles. Kershaw became one of the best pitchers of that era, becoming a dominant force on the mound. His evolution throughout the years kept him competitive over the years.

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Kershaw has an impressive collection of awards. In 18 years with the Dodgers, he earned 11 All-Star selections, an MVP award in 2014, three Cy Youngs (2011, 2013, 2014), and three World Series wins (2020, 2024, 2025). Kershaw is also one of the few pitchers who has pitched a no-hitter in the MLB.

The Dodgers are looking to defend their title and go for the ever-elusive three-peat. The last team to three-peat in the MLB are the New York Yankees, who did so from 1998 to 2000. Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound for the Dodgers in their Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.