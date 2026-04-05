Tiger Woods might already be on his way to seek help following his DUI arrest last month.

Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida when he allegedly attempted to pass a truck, clipping the back of the truck's trailer, which in turn made the car rollover. He was arrested for DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test and was later cited for careless driving.

While Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges, a new development has emerged citing that he might be on his way to getting help. According to TMZ, Woods' private plane has landed in Zurich, Switzerland which is home to prestigious rehabilitation centers such as Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice. However, the outlet did not confirm if the five-time Masters champion was on the plane yet it seems like a step in the right direction.

Woods' lawyer Douglas Duncan claimed that the pro golfer is in an “urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States,” according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment,” Duncan further claimed.

“Based upon Defendant’s treating physician’s opinions, inpatient treatment at the out of country treatment facility is medically necessary due to the Defendant’s complexity, and need for an intensive highly individualized and medically integrated program,” the documents added.

In Woods' statement following the incident, he shared that he wanted to seek help via a rehabilitation center soon.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote on X on March 31. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Woods continued: “I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

During his arrest, law enforcement found that two pills that were located in his left pocket were identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief. The golf legend also took a breathalyzer which came back negative but refused a urine test.