Before the showdown between Austin FC and David Beckham's Inter Miami CF, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey penned an emotional letter to the soccer icon before the opening of Nu Stadium.

McConaughey thanked Beckham for popularizing, or being the one who “supercharged” the sport, in the United States and for giving MLS soccer “fresh legitimacy.” Still, he remained confident in his team. Beckham responded a few hours later on his Instagram Stories.

Beckham made a promise to McConaughey and Austin FC, saying, “I promise we will look after your team [three green heart emojis.] Sending love from Miami [three pink heart emojis.]”

David Beckham's Inter Miami CF and Matthew McConaughey's Austin FC match

On Saturday, Apr. 4, 2026, Inter Miami and Austin FC had a match. It marked the first match to be played at the venue. It ended in a 2-2 draw.

The opening of Nu Stadium comes nearly three years after construction broke ground on Aug. 28, 2023. Nu Stadium is adjacent to the Miami Heat's arena, the Kaseya Center.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez each scored a goal for Inter Miami. Guilherme Biro and Jayden Nelson scored for Austin FC in the match.

This marked the first draw of the year for Inter Miami. Austin FC, meanwhile, earned its second draw of the year with its latest match.

Beckham is one of the owners and the president of the club. The other owners include Jorge and Jose Mas. Javier Mascherano is the head coach.

The MLS approved the expansion team in 2018. Inter Miami immediately made headlines with Beckham joining as a co-owner. They later made an even bigger splash, signing Messi on a free transfer in 2023.

Austin FC is owned by Two Oak Ventures, formerly Precourt Sports Ventures. The company's CEO is Anthony Precourt Jr. However, Two Oak Ventures has several high-profile investors, including McConaughey.

This shouldn't be too surprising. McConaughey is heavily involved in Texas' sports, most notably as a fan of the Longhorns' football team.