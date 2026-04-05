The Washington Wizards will face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in their most important tank matc of the season. Brooklyn enters the matchup one game behind Washington for first place in the draft lottery standings with five games remaining. Both teams will be without the majority of their top players during the tank-off.

Anthony Davis and Trae Young headline a lengthy injury report for Washington. The Wizards ruled both stars out, as well as Kyshawn George (Left Elbow Sprain), Alex Sarr (Left Big Toe Capsulitis), Cam Whitmore (Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis) and D'Angelo Russell (Not With Team). Bilal Coulibaly (Right Retrocalcaneal Bursitis), Tre Johnson (Right Foot; Sprain), Justin Champagnie (Right Knee Contusion) and Tristan Vukcevic (Right Knee Contusion) are all questionable vs. the Nets.

If all of the above names are ruled out, Washington will have only eight available players on Sunday: Will Riley, Bub Carrington, Jaden Hardy, Anthony Gill, Jamir Watkins, Julian Reese, Sharife Cooper and Leaky Black.

Wizards, Nets severely shorthanded for Easter matchup amid heated tank race

Meanwhile, the Nets also have an extensive injury report for the matchup. Brooklyn has already shut down Michael Porter Jr. (ankle sprain/hamstring strain), Egor Demin (plantar fasciitis), Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb surgery) and Danny Wolf (ankle sprain) for the season.

The Nets ruled out Nic Claxton (Right Hand Soreness) and Ziaire Williams (Left Foot Soreness) on Sunday. Noah Clowney (Left Ankle Soreness) and Ben Saraf (Back Tightness) are questionable, while Terance Mann (Right Patella Tendon; Soreness/Left Achilles Soreness) is probable.

Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Josh Minott, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, Malachi Smith, Chaney Johnson, Tyson Etienne, E.J. Liddell and Trevon Scott are Brooklyn's only players not on the injury report.

The Wizards will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, following Saturday's 152-136 loss to the Miami Heat. Brooklyn had a day off on Saturday following Friday's 141-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets enter Sunday's game as 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.