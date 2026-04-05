Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst is drawing attention ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with 12 teams scheduling in-person visits and workouts, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Among the franchises confirmed to meet with Hurst are the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings, with his itinerary including a visit to Miami followed by Indianapolis on Monday.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing just under 205 pounds, Hurt flashed high-level athleticism at the NFL Combine, recording a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, a 36.5-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot-3 broad jump. His overall testing translated to a 9.90 Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

On the field, Hurst produced consistently at Georgia State after transferring from Valdosta State. His 2024 campaign featured 56 receptions for 961 yards and a school-record nine touchdowns, which earned him Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors. In 2025, he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors after finishing with 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games, leading the Panthers in all major receiving categories.

Before arriving at Georgia State, Hurst compiled 60 receptions for 1,027 yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons with the Blazers.

Hurst's ability to stretch the field, track deep passes, and create after the catch makes him a viable “Z” receiver option with upside at the next level, according to draft analyst Lance Zierlein. Coming from a smaller school hasn't hurt his stock, as his production and athleticism have him projected as a mid-round pick, most likely in the third or fourth round.