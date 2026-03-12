The World Baseball Classic is approaching the quarterfinals, and the Dominican Republic is in the Quarterfinals against Korea. Sandy Alcantara has made a proclamation that will make his fellow countrymen proud, according to a post by Talking Baseball.

“Sandy Alcantara is willing to do whatever he's asked for his country,” Talking Baseball posted on X.

The star Marlins' pitcher has made one appearance in the WBC. So far, he is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA after allowing three earned runs on five hits through 3 2/3 innings of work. Alcantara also struck out two and walked three. Cristopher Sanchez will likely draw the start on Friday, but Alcantara has indicated he is willing to come out of the bullpen to keep his country alive in the WBC.

Alcantara has mixed in pitches as he prepares for the 2026 MLB season with the Miami Marlins. But before that, he hopes to be an asset to the Dominican Republic. Alcantara previously appeared in the 2023 WBC. Eerily enough, his stats were similar to this appearance, as he went 3 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs.

Despite the struggles, the WBC has been a good distraction for Alcantara, whose name has been in numerous MLB trade rumors over the last year. Whether he gets another chance to pitch in the WBC will all depend on how the Dominican Republic performs at the plate and on the mound against Korea. It is a win-or-go-home scenario, and Alcantara will be ready to help his country in the best way he can if given the opportunity.