‘Our club fears no one’: Mariners manager Scott Servais’ strong Astros statement ahead of ALDS

The Seattle Mariners are fully aware of their underdog status heading into their ALDS clash with the Houston Astros. Nevertheless, manager Scott Servais is maintaining a confident mindset, per The Athletic.

“They’re (Astros) really good. We understand that,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “We’re really good. I think you respect everybody in the game. I certainly do. But our club fears no one. I truly believe that.”

The Mariners have certainly displayed no fear in 2022. They ended their 20-year MLB playoff drought and upset the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion during the AL Wild Card Series. But defeating the Astros, who owned the best regular season record in the American League, will prove to be a challenge.

Seattle will be in good hands with Logan Gilbert scheduled to start Game 1 of the ALDS. The Mariners’ young starting pitcher recorded an impressive 22 strikeouts in 25 innings against the Astros during the regular season. He also posted a tremendous 2.52 ERA vs Houston.

With Logan Gilbert starting Game 1 and Seattle’s pesky lineup ready to make the Astros work, Scott Servais has reason to be confident despite the odds.

“I certainly have a ton of respect for the Astros,” Servais said. “They have been there, we have not, but I do know to go to the World Series you have to go through Houston. That’s just where it’s at.”

The Mariners-Astros ALDS MLB playoff series projects to be thrilling. Seattle will have a legitimate shot of reaching the World Series if they can power past this talented Houston ball club.