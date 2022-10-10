The reason Logan Gilbert is the perfect Mariners’ Game 1 starter vs. Astros

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert enjoyed a superb second big league season in 2022. Gilbert found specific success against the Houston Astros…which bodes well for Seattle ahead of their ALDS clash with Houston. Gilbert is scheduled to start Game 1 against the Astros, a team in which he posted a 2.52 ERA against in 25 innings this year, per Jon Morosi.

Morosi also reported that Logan Gilbert’s 22 strikeouts against the Astros were the second most in 2022, trailing only Shohei Ohtani’s mark of 45. The 25-year old has displayed clutch prowess on the mound for the team. He was arguably the Mariners’ best pitcher following a tremendous start to the season.

With that being said, the MLB playoffs are a different kind of animal. There is far more pressure and the Astros feature no shortage of postseason experience. Logan Gilbert has the talent to find success, however, overcoming the stress of the big moment will be no easy feat.

The key for Gilbert will be commanding the zone. If he limits walks and throws strikes on a consistent basis, he should end up turning in a solid outing for the Mariners. Seattle’s offense will be hard-pressed to score runs against Houston’s elite pitching staff, so Logan Gilbert’s performance may tell the the story of Game 1.

The Mariners will have confidence heading into the ALDS. They stunned the Blue Jays in Toronto during the AL Wild Card Series after erasing a 7-run deficit in Game 2.

The Astros-Mariners matchup projects to be an exciting battle between NL West rivals.