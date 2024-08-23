OutKast’s High Schoolers LLC, the trademark holding company controlled by André 3000 and Big Boi, has initiated a federal lawsuit against the Atlanta electronic dance music duo ATLiens, Pitchfork reports. According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit accuses ATLiens of infringing on OutKast’s long-held trademark for the term “ATLiens.” OutKast claims to have coined the term with the release of their iconic 1996 album and single, also titled “ATLiens.” The lawsuit alleges that ATLiens, who registered their trademark in 2020, has been using the term since 2012 — a period well after OutKast’s album made the term famous.

The core of the dispute revolves around OutKast’s assertion that they invented the term “ATLiens,” which they argue was not in common use before their album popularized it. The legal filing accuses the EDM duo of trying to capitalize on the success and recognition of OutKast’s trademarked name, arguing that ATLiens’ use of the mark could confuse or mislead the public. The lawsuit further contends that the ATLiens’ use of the trademark interferes with OutKast’s ability to secure their own registrations and protect their brand.

Efforts at Amicable Resolution Fall Short

OutKast’s legal team notes that despite attempts to resolve the conflict amicably, these efforts have not yielded a satisfactory outcome. The lawsuit highlights instances where ATLiens allegedly imitated promotional materials associated with OutKast, including a poster for an Atlanta show that purportedly mirrored designs used by OutKast. This has led to confusion among fans, some of whom have inquired about a possible connection between OutKast and the EDM group’s upcoming events.

The legal representatives for the group, Abigail J. Remore and Peter E. Nussbaum, issued a statement emphasizing that the lawsuit is a protective measure. “This is a basic brand protection issue,” they said. “Efforts to resolve this matter amicably were unfortunately unsuccessful and OutKast therefore had to file suit in order to protect the valuable name and trademark ATLIENS that it created and has continuously used for nearly 30 years.”

As the case unfolds, the outcome will determine whether the EDM duo will have to rebrand or if the term “ATLiens” will be shared in a way that acknowledges the duo’s long-standing ownership of the trademark. The battle underscores the significance of intellectual property rights and brand identity in the music industry.