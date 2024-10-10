Some parents come to their child’s HBCU to visit for homecoming. They might go to the game or walk around the tailgate, but imagine your dad being a part of your school’s homecoming concert line-up. Atlanta rapper and member of OutKast Big Boi is set to perform at his son’s homecoming concert. Big Boi’s son Cross Patterson is a student at Bethune-Cookman University.

The Bethune-Cookman Students Activities Board released a video on their Instagram highlighting their homecoming concert line-up. Other popular artists are set to perform, including Bossman Dlow, Boston Richey, Big Boogie, Muni Long, and Yung Joc. Bossman Dlow and Boston Richey are both very busy this homecoming season, as both artists have performed and will perform at several other HBCUs, including Virginia State University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.

Big Boi’s son Cross Patterson transferred to Bethune-Cookman earlier this year, with one year of eligibility remaining. In 2019, Patton made his first commitment to the University of Oregon following an outstanding high school career at Woodward High School, where, as a senior, he was selected as an Honorable Mention All-Region 4-AAAA. He played briefly in the shortened 2020 season after taking a redshirt year in 2019. While at the Ducks, Patton played in 10 games over the course of the following two seasons, mostly helping on special teams. He only managed 68 yards on 23 runs and one tackle.

Patterson isn’t the only one on the team with a famous dad. Rick Ross’s son William Robert’s III also committed to playing at Bethune-Cookman earlier this year.

Homecoming at Bethune-Cookman University takes place October 21-27, 2024. With the homecoming concert for students taking place October 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Wildcats will play the Jackson State University Tigers for their homecoming game on October 26. The Bethune-Cookman Students Activities Board will drop more details in the coming weeks.