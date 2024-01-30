Bethune-Cookman hopes that William Roberts III will help boost the offensive line for an offense that ranked in the bottom quarter of the SWAC in rushing offense and sacks

William Roberts III, the son of famous rapper Rick Ross, committed to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football program for next season. Roberts continues the HBCU family legacy as his father was a graduated from Albany State. Coincidentally, Albany State reportedly offered Roberts, but he chose to go to Bethune-Cookman.

In addition to Albany State, the 6'2″, 270-pound interior lineman prospect also drew offers from Miami, Florida International, Colorado, Marshall, Texas A&M, and Syracuse.

Roberts attends St. Thomas Aquinas, a high school that has produced 18 NFL players which, as of August of 22, was the most by any high school in the nation. Roger Harriott, the school's head football coach, talked to 247 Sports about Roberts in 2021.

“Will's size, strength, and athleticism have enabled him to plays some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” he said. “He's an extremely talented player and a well-rounded, character-oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.”

Bethune-Cookman has been active in the recruitment arena after a rough 2023 season. In head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.'s first season, the Wildcats finished 3-8 and won just two conference games. So far, they've emphasized beefing up the offensive line. With the addition of Roberts, they've now added four offensive line prospects to their 2024 recruitment class.

Bethune-Cookman is also getting help in their secondary. Raymond Woodie III, the son of head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., is headed to Daytona Beach for his final season of eligibility. Woodie III, a four-star high school recruit, played two seasons at Florida State and three more at the University of California before reuniting with his father.