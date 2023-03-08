In Game 2 of the Overtime Elite Finals for the 2022-23 season, Amen Thompson banked the buzzer-beater to lead the City Reapers to victory and to the 2-0 lead. In Game 3, it was his twin brother Ausar Thompson who took the spotlight and finished things off.

The City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz figured in an intense back and forth in the final 16 seconds of play. After Bryson Tiller put the Reapers ahead 81-80 with a clutch driving layup, Jazian Gortman responded with a lay in of his own to help the Dreamerz take the one-point lead.

With nine seconds left in the game, however, Ausar took matters into his own hands and delivered a crucial triple to give the Reapers the 84-82 advantage. Kanaan Carlyle had one last attempt to win it for the Dreamerz, but his 3-point attempt only hit the rim and bounced off at the buzzer.

ICE IN HIS FREAKING VEINS 🥶 No better way for Ausar Thompson to finish his OTE career ⭐️ @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/suiy7oFzY3 — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) March 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was definitely an incredible ending to what has been a tight Overtime Elite Finals between the City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz. All three games they played in the Best-of-5 series ended by four points or less. Game 1 finished 81-77, while Game 2 saw the Reapers steal the 82-80 victory.

Ausar Thompson and his brother Amen Thompson absolutely dominated in the finale, with the latter finishing with a 24-point and four-steal stat line, while the latter had a 17-6-9 game. Of course Ausar won Finals MVP after averaging 21.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals throughout the series.

Sure enough, Ausar and his twin couldn’t have wished for a better ending to their OTE careers than this.