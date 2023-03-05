The Overtime Elite Finals between the City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz are underway, but that may not be the case for much longer. After winning Game 1 of the series by a score of 81-77, the City Reapers managed to pull out another hard fought victory in Game 2 by a score of 80-78, with Amen Thompson hitting a buzzer-beating layup to put his squad on the brink of a championship.

The YNG Dreamerz were in control of this game until the fourth quarter, which the City Reapers ended up winning 23-14. Bryson Warren hit a game-tying three with just over two seconds left in the game after his team lost control of the game, but Thompson quickly responded by hitting a layup as time expired to give the City Reapers a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Absolute INSANE ending to Game 2 of the OTE Finals 😱 Bryson Warren for the tie. Amen Thompson game winner. pic.twitter.com/t8uOM300jY — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) March 5, 2023

This one shot from Thompson completely changed the outlook of the OTE Finals. This game was headed to overtime without this make, and had the YNG Dreamerz managed to win, it would quickly have become a best of three series. Instead, the City Reapers have taken a 2-0 lead, and they can put the series to rest in Game 3, which takes place on Tuesday.

Thompson has asserted himself as one of the best basketball prospects in the world, and this clutch game-winner proves exactly why that’s the case. His team had clawed its way back into the game, and he wasn’t going to allow them to lose. If he can forge ahead with that mentality in Game 3 of this series, the City Reapers could end up as the Overtime Elite champions.