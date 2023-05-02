Overtime Elite (OTE) standout Tyler Bey has announced his commitment to the Missouri State basketball program, adding a new layer of excitement to the NCAA Basketball scene. Bey’s decision brings anticipation to the Missouri State Bears and their supporters.

Standing tall at 6-foot-9, Tyler Bey has built a reputation as a dynamic forward with an undeniable presence on the court. After leading his Fairfax team to an LA City championship, he transitioned to the OTE league, where his performance was respectable. Bey’s contributions to the City Reapers’ OTE Finals victory included an average of 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during the regular season, with a season high of nine points against the Bruins in November.

Bey’s recruitment offers came from prominent schools such as Creighton, DePaul, Miami (Florida), Nebraska, and VCU, but ultimately, Missouri State basketball emerged as the top choice for this rising star. A New Jersey native, Bey previously played for the NY Rens alongside former OTE and current San Antonio Spurs player Dominick Barlow, as well as recent OTE signee Naas Cunningham. He later joined the Oakland Soldiers, showcasing his skill set and drawing further attention to his talent.

Scouts describe Bey as a long, athletic player with the ability to hit shots from deep, giving him great potential as a three-and-D player at the next level. His relentless work ethic and offensive rebounding capabilities make him a valuable addition to any team, and Missouri State is no exception.

As Tyler Bey embarks on this new chapter of his basketball journey, the Missouri State Bears eagerly anticipate the impact he will make on their program. With his talent, dedication, and passion for the game, Bey is sure to leave a lasting impression in the world of NCAA Basketball.