Overtime Elite hasn’t been around for long, but they’re already making their mark in the NBA thanks to San Antonio Spurs rookie Dominick Barlow.

The 19-year-old went undrafted in 2022 and ultimately signed a two-way deal with the Spurs, becoming the first Overtime Elite player to make the jump to the Association. And while there are several talents who are expected to be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft including Amen and Ausar Thompson, also known as the Thompson brothers, Barlow takes immense pride in being the trailblazer.

“I take pride in representing Overtime Elite. I feel like as a brand and as a group, they helped me a lot [with] just learning how to lock in and work on my game, and [I] became a student of the game,” Barlow said, via Basketball News. “So I take those values that they brought me and I try to bring ’em into here and be a pro and do the same thing every day. Regardless of what’s gonna happen game-wise, just try to be a professional. So I take a lot of pride in that.”

Barlow has only played 11 games for Gregg Popovich’s squad, mostly featuring for the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 11 games for the Spurs, he’s averaging 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per night. In the G League, however, Barlow is making his presence felt, putting up 12.5 points and grabbing 6.5 boards. That includes a 32-point performance in late January where he was in his bag.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

OTE Cold Hearts head coach Ryan Gomes also spoke on how rewarding it was to coach such a tireless worker like Barlow:

“I loved coaching Dom. He worked hard every day, was dedicated and determined, and it finally paid off,” Gomes said to Basketball News. “He’s where he always thought he would be, the NBA, and he’s a perfect example of what putting in the work can do.”

Dominick Barlow is just the start for Overtime Elite. The future is very bright for this program as more and more youngsters come out of the woodwork.