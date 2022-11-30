Published November 30, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 5 min read

The new Overwatch 2 trailer for Season 2 shows off the new hero Ramattra, a new map, and a whole bunch of other new things, including skins and other cosmetics.

For starters, let’s talk about when Season 2 comes out. Overwatch 2’s Season 2 begins on December 6, 2022, and will last until at least February 6, 2023.

Now, let’s talk about the new things coming to Overwatch 2. As mentioned before, we will be getting a new hero, specifically a new tank, Ramattra. Ramattra is the first “tempo tank”, as Blizzard calls him. That is, Ramattra players decide the tempo of engagements during matches. He does this by switching between his two forms: Omnic, and Nemesis. Omnic form is more for poking and slow pushing using Ramattra’s primary weapon and stationary shield. Nemesis form, on the other hand, is for more aggressive pushes, using Ramattra’s fists and huge arms to tank damage and force enemies out. For more detailed information on Ramattra, you can read more about his abilities in detail.

Other than a new hero, Overwatch 2 is also getting a new map. Shambali Monastery, a place Zenyatta and Ramattra called home once, arrives in Overwatch 2. It is an escort map, meaning players have to deal with a payload. The map is very reminiscent of the Nepal map and carries a lot of the same motifs and architecture. The map itself has a lot of walls, entrances, and high ground. It’s the perfect map for players to try out Ramattra, as his abilities can take advantage of the terrain easily. Speaking of maps, Rialto is making a return to the map rotation, as well as Blizzard World, Oasis, and Nepal. Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar, on the other hand, won’t be part of the rotation for now.

We will also be receiving the new Season 2 Battle Pass, which will have 80 tiers of rewards. As before, all players have access to the basic battle pass and can upgrade it to the premium battle pass. Upgrading the battle pass gives immediate access to Ramattra. It also rewards players with various legendary and epic skins, as well as the new Mythic skin, Zeus Junker Queen. Much like Genji’s Mythic skin for Season 1, Zeus Junker Queen has alternate forms for players to try out.

If the new Junker Queen Mythic Skin is any hint, we are also receiving a whole lot of Greek Mythology-themed skins, as well as a themed, limited-time game mode titled Battle for Olympus. Just from the trailer alone, we can see Poseidon Ramattra, Medusa Widowmaker, Cyclops Roadhog, Minotaur Reinhardt, Hermes Lucio, and Hades Pharah. We don’t have many details about the event yet. However, Blizzard teased that various heroes will receive “awesome god-like powers”. The event runs from January 5 to January 19, 2023. Other events are making a return, including Winter Wonderland from December 13, 2022, to January 4, 2023, as well as a Year of the Rabit New Year event from January 17 to February 6, 2023.

The cosmetics mentioned above, other than Poseidon Ramattra and Hades Pharah, will come in Skin Bundles in the in-game shop. New bundles will arrive every week, so players must make sure to grab the skins they want before they leave the shop. Players can get Poseidon Ramattra and Hades Pharah from the premium battle pass. Other than the shop, players can also get other cosmetics from in-season Twitch drops, including a Legendary Ramattra skin. Players can also receive Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo just by playing the Christmas and New Year events.

Of course, with a new Season comes balancing changes. Sojourn, for example, will receive adjustments to her Rail Gun, with Blizzard mentioning that she’ll have to get closer to her enemies. Doomfist, on the other hand, is also receiving “significant changes” to his kit so that he can tank better. They also mentioned adjustments to Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra, although exact details are not yet available.

Speaking of Kiriko, a new set of challenges is coming to Overwatch 2 for players who were not able to unlock her during Season 1. Dubbed Catch-Up Hero Challenges, these challenges allow players to unlock new heroes. Players can select the Challenge for the hero they want to unlock, sending them to the Practice Range. There, they can get familiar with the Hero’s abilities. Afterward, they will receive challenges that, when accomplished, unlocks the Hero. We don’t know yet if this will become a permanent feature, but it sure does beat having to grind the battle pass just to unlock new heroes. Players who don’t want to do said challenges can alternatively just buy the Hero they want from the in-game shop.

It’s important to remember, however, that Overwatch 1 owners receive Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko when they log in to the game before the end of Season 2. For those who only started playing Overwatch 2 this year, they can get Sojourn and Junker Queen from the Season 1 login bonus.

That’s everything we know so far from the Overwatch 2 Season 2 trailer, including its new hero, map, and more.