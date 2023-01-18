The Overwatch 2 Lunar New year event is now underway, bringing with it skins, game modes, and more.

Let’s start with the event’s duration. The event runs from January 17, 2023, to January 31, 2023. That’s around two weeks in total, so players can take their time enjoying the event. As for what to expect from the event, there are quite a few. Let’s go through all of the event’s features.

For starters, Lijian Tower will have fireworks lighting up the sky. As it is the Lunar New year, it’s only expected that Overwatch 2’s China map will have some sort of festivity. This change does not affect gameplay but is still something fun to watch. As for something that does affect gameplay, three game modes are coming to Overwatch 2’s Arcade modes:

Capture the Flag A team-based game mode where teams must capture the opponent’s flag and bring it to their side of the map. Of course, players will also have to defend their own flags. This game mode has a Competitive mode, so players can earn Competitive Points for their golden weapons.

Capture the Flag Blitz A more fast-paced version of the Capture the Flag game mode. There is only one flag, located at the center of the map. Teams must rush to the center of the map to capture the singular flag on the map.

Bounty Hunter A free-for-all game mode where players hunt down whoever has the bounty on their head. The bounty first applies to whoever gets a kill. It then transfers over to whoever kills them. Whoever has the bounty is visible to all players as if wall-hacks were on.



Of course, game modes are not the only things coming to this event. Players can earn rewards by playing the game modes and earning exp for the Battle Pass. Not only that but there are also event challenges that players can finish for even more rewards. If players complete four of the event challenges, they will get the Kkachi Echo Legendary skin for free. Speaking of free, players will also get the 2023 Year of the Rabbit Player Icon by logging in during the duration. Players can also get free items from the Twitch drops event that is currently ongoing.

