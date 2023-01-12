Blizzard officially announced the Overwatch 2 Twitch drops for Lunar New Year 2023, which include a victory pose as well as a skin.

Lunar New Year calls for Legendary Twitch Drops! 🎈🎁 Celebrate with us by watching #Overwatch2 streams between Jan 11 and Jan 25! Watch 2 hours = Earn Moira’s Lion Roars Victory Pose 🦁 Watch 4 hours = Earn Mask Dancer Moira (Legendary) 🎭 ✨: https://t.co/BOlzBiMHgVpic.twitter.com/btHr1Iojzw — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 11, 2023

Other than their website, Blizzard also tweeted about the event on their official Overwatch Twitter account. In it, they gave some details about the event, including its duration, as well as what you can get. Let’s start with when the event will start and end. The Lunar New Year Twitch drops for Overwatch 2 will start on January 11, 2023, and will end on January 25, 2023. That means players have two weeks to get these drops. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend too much time to get these drops. Players only need to watch a total of six hours to get the two drops. If that still seems too much, it really isn’t. The Escape from Tarkov Twitch drop event made players watch ten hours’ worth of streams just to get all the rewards every day. This is relatively tamer compared to that.

Now, let’s take a look at what items you can get. After watching any participating stream for two hours, players can get the Lion’s Head Victory Pose for Moira. After watching for another four hours, players will then receive the Masked Dancer Legendary skin for Moira. That’s the skin on the thumbnail of this article. The skin itself looks pretty nice, so if you are a Moira player, or are starting to become one, then this skin might help you in your journey.

As for how to get the skin, as mentioned above, you will need to watch a participating Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer. You will have to find a stream that has the drops enabled. Once you find one, you need to stay on their stream for a total of six hours. If they end their stream before that, don’t worry. You can look for another streamer with drops enabled. Drop progress is cumulative, so you won’t have to rewatch four hours’ worth of streams if the stream ends early. Of course, also make sure that your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked.

That’s all the information we have about the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Twitch drops. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.