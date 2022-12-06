By Diego Padilla · 8 min read

The first season of Overwatch 2 has come to a close. Looking back at season 1, it has been filled with different kinds of heroes. We are here to look back and see the heroes that defined the meta.

Sojourn

If there was ever a character that really defined the meta in Season 1 of Overwatch 2, a lot of players are bound to mention Sojourn. This is because she has been the most dominant DPS thanks to the damage output her kit provides.

Her main weapon is her rapid fire railgun which charges up her high impact shots. Once she has enough energy, she can fire it to consume all the energy stored up. This high impact shot deals massive damage towards enemies. This cycle of charging her railgun while dealing damage and using the stored energy to deal massive damage makes her a constant threat that even tanks have a hard time standing up against. Even with her stellar main weapon, her utility provides added damage and really brings out the potential in her railgun. Her utility skill is a ball that when it hits a surface, creates an electrifying field. This field snares enemies and prevents them from moving too much while also dealing damage to them. Players used this to make it easier to hit targets with their charged up railgun. When opponents get caught in this field, it can almost always be assured that the Sojourn player would be able to eliminate them considering how damage she can output. Aside from that, she also has a movement skill that lets her make great escapes and can even help her get a bird’s eye view of the battlefield. The slide skill allows for easy repositions as well as eliminating support at the backlines.

Sojourn’s ultimate skill is just icing on the cake. Her ultimate automatically charges her railgun so she can constantly fire out high impact shots. This is one of the deadliest parts of her kit as when this is up, the opponent’s tanks start to become paper thin.

Reaper

Reaper is a classic character from the original Overwatch. Compared to his original iteration in the first game, Reaper retained his kit yet still became one of the best DPS heroes in the game. This is because the team compositions have changed since the original Overwatch. In the original Overwatch, there were two tanks allowed for each team. This made it difficult for DPS like Reaper that were known as tank shredders to thrive since they would use their entire kit to eliminate one tank but could not do anything to the other tank. Now, with Overwatch 2, teams could only have one tank and this has simply made Reaper’s job easier.

His kit is made for counterplay and exploiting the openings of opponents. As such, most of his skills are made for moving around unnoticed. His main weapons are two Shotguns that deal massive spread damage at close range. His utility skill lets him quickly teleport at a certain distance. This lets him travel far distances all the way to the back of enemy lines. From there, he can catch opponents off-guard and blast their faces with his shotguns. Once he has finished his job of disrupting the back lines, he makes his great escape using his movement skill. This skill allows for him to move faster while also being immune to damage. However, he cannot deal damage back. This skill is primarily used to escape and go back to safety. To add to this, Reaper has a passive skill that lets him regain health every time he deals damage. This passive skill shines the most when he activates his ult.

The ultimate skill of Reaper is very much rewarding when done with a solid flank. This skill puts Reaper in an animate and deals massive damage to opponents around Reaper. However, during the animation, Reaper is still vulnerable to being damaged. This is where the passive comes into play and heals him when he damages somebody. When his ultimate skill is activated while flanking, Reaper absolutely demolishes the backlines.

Soldier 76

Soldier 76 can be considered a staple DPS in Season 1 of Overwatch 2. This is due to his simple yet versatile kit that anyone could utilize.

When it comes to Soldier 76’s kit, the most significant part of his kit would be his main weapon. His heavy pulse rifle is an automatic rifle that constantly deals damage. Aside from this, the rifle also has rockets which you can launch towards opponents to deal heavy damage. This allows him to output constant damage and prevent opponents from pushing right away. To add to this, his utility and movement skill allow for him to sustain himself. His utility puts down a healing field that heals both him and allies that step into it. The healing field allows him to hold an area for a while and makes him more difficult to eliminate. His movement skill is a sprint that you can hold. Put simply, this lets him run fast. It may seem simple at first but compared to the other heroes in the roster, this allows him to move much faster. This faster movement allows him to quickly reposition when in dangerous spots.

Soldier 76’s ultimate skill, at its core, is simply an aimbot that aims for you. This allows you to just constantly hold the fire button and let the game guide your bullets. This is deadly in almost any situation and especially when opponents are grouped up.

Kiriko

The most lovable and wholesome Kiriko was currently the best support in Season 1 of Overwatch 2. Despite being a newcomer, she has already solidified her place in the roster with her sweet personality and a banger of theme song. She is also no slack when it comes to her capabilities as a support as she is geared with quite the kit for supporting teammates.

Kiriko’s kit allows her to heal allies and deal damage at the same time. This can be seen with her main weapons which are the kunai and talisman. The talisman auto-locks towards allies and heals them when they are targeted. The kunai is her main damaging weapon and deals increased damage when the player scores a critical hit. Because of this, it allows her to automatically heal allies and throw her kunai towards her opponents. At the same time, her utility skill prevents opponents from getting too much from their skill. Her utility skill makes her allies invulnerable for a time and also cleanses them from negative status effects. This allows her to counter a lot of other heroes that have crowd control skills. In addition, her movement skill allows for her to quickly teleport to allies to be able to give them support. By being able to get near allies instantaneously, she can quickly give healing or damage support to allies.

Her ultimate skill greatly helps her teammates to do massive pushes against opponents. This skill summons a path that gives allies a lot of buffs. These buffs boost her allies movement, increase their attack speed and lower their cooldowns when they follow the path that is made. This is especially useful when the opposing team has weakened defenses.

Lucio

Lucio is one of the veterans from the original Overwatch and his rendition in Overwatch 2 has done him a lot of favors. Compared to the original Overwatch, he got a bit tweaked which served to boost his strength further.

As a support, Lucio’s kit is unique as it has both offensive and defensive capabilities. His main weapon is the Sonic Amplifier that can switch between two modes. When it is colored yellow, the Sonic Amplifier heals allies and when it is colored green, it gives allies a speed boost. The modes can be switched between using his movement skill button. His utility skill is more offensive as it is simply a push back that can knock opponents off the stage. To add to all this, his passive skill allows him to navigate the battlefield really quickly as he can ride along walls.

Lucio’s ultimate skill is simple yet greatly helps his team. His ultimate skill creates temporary increased health to allies nearby. This allowed for Lucio’s teammates to make heavy pushes for objectives while not worrying about their health.

D.Va

D.Va is an offensive tank who made waves in the Season 1 meta of Overwatch 2 due to her offensive capabilities. When she was brought over from the original Overwatch, her skills were buffed and the new tank passive was also added to her kit. With this, she immediately became an explosive force in the meta.

Since the original Overwatch, her mech has become the icon of her kit. This mech suit of hers has had amazing offensive and defensive skills. The main weapon of her mech, the fusion cannons are simply short ranged spread weapons that deal damage. Her mech also has a barrage of missiles which can be used as a far range weapon. To add to that, her movement skill, the boosters, allows her to speed up and charge in the direction she is facing. She also has a defensive skill in the form of a Defense Matrix. The Defense Matrix eats up projectiles that are fired towards her direction. This skill alone makes her a very formidable tank as it blocks a lot of incoming damage from opponents.

Her ultimate skill lets her eject from her mech and have it explode and deal massive damage to opponents after a while. This can be combined with her boosters skill which sends the mech towards the opponents and have it explode in their face. After this, she can reuse her ultimate skill, to recall her mech down to her.

Winston

Winston is the most versatile tank during Season 1 of Overwatch 2. This is due to how his kit is designed to deal a lot of damage to enemies as well as support allies and help them make game changing plays.

His main weapon is a Tesla Cannon that deals damage to multiple enemies in a cone. Aim is not necessary for this weapon as it automatically homes in on opponents within its short range. Aside from that, his movement skill allows him to jump great distances and when he happens to land on an opponent, deal damage as well. His utility skill in the form of a Barrier Projector shield can also be used to make aggressive pushes for the team.

Winston’s ultimate is in essence, the Genji ultimate but made for a tank. However, in addition to boosted melee strength and enhanced speed, Winston’s health is restored and gets a boost in health. This enables to stall enemy teams while his team recovers as well as make hyper aggressive pushes that are very difficult to stop.