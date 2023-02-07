Here are the patch notes for Overwatch 2’s Season 3, including various balance changes, bugfixes, and more.

Overwatch 2 Season 3’s launch is coming in less than a day, meaning that the patch notes were also just recently released. It listed down the various changes coming to the game, from the balance changes (especially to tanks) to various bug fixes. Without further ado, let’s dive into it.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Patch Notes

New Map

Antarctic Peninsula Control map



New Feature

Streamer Protect Players can now hide identifying information, including player names, and more.



Hero Updates

All heroes Ultimate charge retained after swapping decreased to 25% form 30%

D.Va Mech base health now 200 from 350 in non-Role Queue modes

Doomfist Base health now 300 from 450 in non-Role Queue modes

Junker Queen Base health increased to 450 in Role Queue modes Base health now 300 from 420 in non-Role Queue modes

Orisa Base health now 125 from 275 in non-Role Queue modes Augmented Fusion Driver Damage falloff range reduced to 15 meters from 25 meters

Ramattra Base health now 30 from 450 in non-Role Queue modes Annihilation Damaging enemies with the ult now only slows the duration instead of passing it. Max duration is now 20 seconds Ultimate cost increased by 12%

Reinhardt Base health now 175 from 325 in non-Role Queue modes Charge Cooldown reduced to 7 seconds form 8 seconds Fire Strike Damage increased to 100 from 90 Earthshatter Direct hit damage reduced to 170 form 250 Knockdown duration increased to 2.75 seconds from 2.5 seconds Ultimate cost increased by 7% Rocket Hammer Knockback impulse reduced to 6 from 10

Roadhog Base health reduced to 550 from 700 Whole Hog Duration increased to 8 seconds from 6 seconds Ultimate cost increased by 8%

Sigma Base health now 200 form 350 in non-Role Queue modes Gravitic Flux Ultimate cost increased by 7%

Winston Base health now 200 form 350 in non-Role Queue modes Barrier Projector Health reduced to 650 from 700

Wrecking Ball Base health reduced to 450 from 600 in Role Queue modes Base health now 300 form 600 in non-Role Queue modes Pile Driver Cooldown reduced to 8 seconds from 10 seconds Minefield Ultimate cost increased by 9% Arming time reduced to 1 second from 1.5 seconds

Zarya Base health now 100 from 250 in non-Role Queue modes Graviton Surge Ultimate cost increased by 8%

Cassidy Combat Roll No longer blocked by enemy player collision Peacekeeper Primary fire falloff increased to 25 meters from 20 meters

Junkrat Concussion Mine Maximum damage reduced to 100 from 120

Mei Blizzard Ultimate cost reduced by 5%

Pharah Barrage Ultimate cost reduced by 5%

Reaper Death Blossom Ultimate cost reduced by 8%

Soldier:76 Heavy Pulse Rifle Shots to reach max recoil increased to 6 from 4 Recoil reduced by 12%

Sombra Machine Pistol Damage per projectile increased to 7.5 from 7 Hack Health pack hack duration increased to 45 seconds from 30 seconds

Symmetra Photon Barrier Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Torbjorn Deploy Turret Turret base health reduced to 225 from 250

Widowmaker Base health reduced to 175 from 200

Ana Biotic Grenade Effect duration reduced to 3.5 seconds from 4 seconds

Brigitte Repair Pack Healing over time reduced to 50 per second from 55 per second Repair Packs now instantly heal 25 health on impact Rally Ultimate cost reduced by 10%

Lucio Sound Barrier Ultimate cost reduced by 7%

Mercy Guardian Angel Cooldown increased to 2.5 seconds from 1.5 seconds Walking backward and cancelling the ability with jump is now 20% slower Caduceus Staff Healing per second reduced to 45 from 55 Healing increased by 50% for allies below 50% health Regeneration Passive removed Sympathetic Recovery passive added Mercy heals for 25% of healing done by her Caduceus Staff

Moira Coalescence Ultimate cost reduced by 5%

Zenyatta Orb of Destruction Ammo increased to 25 from 20



Season 3 Map Pools

Push New Queen Street – Morning Colosseo – Morning Esperanca – Morning

Hybrid Blizzard World – Morning King’s Row – Evening Midtown – Morning Numbani – Morning Paraiso – Morning

Escort Dorado – Night Havana – Night Junkertown – Morning Circuit Royal – Morning Rialto – Morning Shambali Monastery – Night

Control Antarctic Peninsula – Night Ilios – Morning Lijang Tower – Night Nepal – Evening Oasis – Evening



General Updates

Accessibility Improvements Better Subtitle options text scalability character portrait icons speaker name text color background color subtitle preview Mouse cursor size setting Custom colors for Group and Alert colors in the UI

Challenges Challenges to unlock “Silhouette” player icons added Players can now track the Weekly “Role Mastery” challenge Ramattra unlock challenges Partial progress through the Season 3 Battle Pass carries over to the “Wins for Ramattra” challenge

Endorsements Players can now endorse the enemy team All players are endorsable in Free-For-All game modes

Game Report Players can now view scoreboards from previous matches

Mystery Heroes Changes Mystery heroes now limit each team to only have a max of three heroes in each role This limit can be changed in custom games

Overwatch Credits Players can now earn up to 1500 credits as free rewards, and an extra 500 in the battle pass. Players can spend these credits in the Hero Gallery. The Hero Gallery now contains nearly all seasonal Epic and Legendary skins from before Overwatch 2

Ping System update Pressing abilities while on cooldown and while the ping wheel is open now shows the ability’s cooldown in chat.



Competitive Play

Skill tiers and divisions adjust every 5 wins or 15 losses/ties

Players can now “View Competitive Progress”

Workshop Updates

Workshop Editor is now available

Workshop Moderation Tools New menu option for player reports. Players can now be reported for the following: Inappropriate Communication Inappropriate Name Cheating Gameplay Sabotage Inappropriate Custom Content



Various General, Hero, and Map Bugfixes

That's all for the patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 3, including the balance changes and more.