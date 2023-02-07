Here are the patch notes for Overwatch 2’s Season 3, including various balance changes, bugfixes, and more.
Overwatch 2 Season 3’s launch is coming in less than a day, meaning that the patch notes were also just recently released. It listed down the various changes coming to the game, from the balance changes (especially to tanks) to various bug fixes. Without further ado, let’s dive into it.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Patch Notes
New Map
- Antarctic Peninsula
- Control map
New Feature
- Streamer Protect
- Players can now hide identifying information, including player names, and more.
Hero Updates
- All heroes
- Ultimate charge retained after swapping decreased to 25% form 30%
- D.Va
- Mech base health now 200 from 350 in non-Role Queue modes
- Doomfist
- Base health now 300 from 450 in non-Role Queue modes
- Junker Queen
- Base health increased to 450 in Role Queue modes
- Base health now 300 from 420 in non-Role Queue modes
- Orisa
- Base health now 125 from 275 in non-Role Queue modes
- Augmented Fusion Driver
- Damage falloff range reduced to 15 meters from 25 meters
- Ramattra
- Base health now 30 from 450 in non-Role Queue modes
- Annihilation
- Damaging enemies with the ult now only slows the duration instead of passing it.
- Max duration is now 20 seconds
- Ultimate cost increased by 12%
- Reinhardt
- Base health now 175 from 325 in non-Role Queue modes
- Charge
- Cooldown reduced to 7 seconds form 8 seconds
- Fire Strike
- Damage increased to 100 from 90
- Earthshatter
- Direct hit damage reduced to 170 form 250
- Knockdown duration increased to 2.75 seconds from 2.5 seconds
- Ultimate cost increased by 7%
- Rocket Hammer
- Knockback impulse reduced to 6 from 10
- Roadhog
- Base health reduced to 550 from 700
- Whole Hog
- Duration increased to 8 seconds from 6 seconds
- Ultimate cost increased by 8%
- Sigma
- Base health now 200 form 350 in non-Role Queue modes
- Gravitic Flux
- Ultimate cost increased by 7%
- Winston
- Base health now 200 form 350 in non-Role Queue modes
- Barrier Projector
- Health reduced to 650 from 700
- Wrecking Ball
- Base health reduced to 450 from 600 in Role Queue modes
- Base health now 300 form 600 in non-Role Queue modes
- Pile Driver
- Cooldown reduced to 8 seconds from 10 seconds
- Minefield
- Ultimate cost increased by 9%
- Arming time reduced to 1 second from 1.5 seconds
- Zarya
- Base health now 100 from 250 in non-Role Queue modes
- Graviton Surge
- Ultimate cost increased by 8%
- Cassidy
- Combat Roll
- No longer blocked by enemy player collision
- Peacekeeper
- Primary fire falloff increased to 25 meters from 20 meters
- Junkrat
- Concussion Mine
- Maximum damage reduced to 100 from 120
- Mei
- Blizzard
- Ultimate cost reduced by 5%
- Pharah
- Barrage
- Ultimate cost reduced by 5%
- Reaper
- Death Blossom
- Ultimate cost reduced by 8%
- Soldier:76
- Heavy Pulse Rifle
- Shots to reach max recoil increased to 6 from 4
- Recoil reduced by 12%
- Sombra
- Machine Pistol
- Damage per projectile increased to 7.5 from 7
- Hack
- Health pack hack duration increased to 45 seconds from 30 seconds
- Symmetra
- Photon Barrier
- Ultimate cost increased by 10%
- Torbjorn
- Deploy Turret
- Turret base health reduced to 225 from 250
- Widowmaker
- Base health reduced to 175 from 200
- Ana
- Biotic Grenade
- Effect duration reduced to 3.5 seconds from 4 seconds
- Brigitte
- Repair Pack
- Healing over time reduced to 50 per second from 55 per second
- Repair Packs now instantly heal 25 health on impact
- Rally
- Ultimate cost reduced by 10%
- Lucio
- Sound Barrier
- Ultimate cost reduced by 7%
- Mercy
- Guardian Angel
- Cooldown increased to 2.5 seconds from 1.5 seconds
- Walking backward and cancelling the ability with jump is now 20% slower
- Caduceus Staff
- Healing per second reduced to 45 from 55
- Healing increased by 50% for allies below 50% health
- Regeneration Passive removed
- Sympathetic Recovery passive added
- Mercy heals for 25% of healing done by her Caduceus Staff
- Moira
- Coalescence
- Ultimate cost reduced by 5%
- Zenyatta
- Orb of Destruction
- Ammo increased to 25 from 20
Season 3 Map Pools
- Push
- New Queen Street – Morning
- Colosseo – Morning
- Esperanca – Morning
- Hybrid
- Blizzard World – Morning
- King’s Row – Evening
- Midtown – Morning
- Numbani – Morning
- Paraiso – Morning
- Escort
- Dorado – Night
- Havana – Night
- Junkertown – Morning
- Circuit Royal – Morning
- Rialto – Morning
- Shambali Monastery – Night
- Control
- Antarctic Peninsula – Night
- Ilios – Morning
- Lijang Tower – Night
- Nepal – Evening
- Oasis – Evening
General Updates
- Accessibility Improvements
- Better Subtitle options
- text scalability
- character portrait icons
- speaker name
- text color
- background color
- subtitle preview
- Mouse cursor size setting
- Custom colors for Group and Alert colors in the UI
- Challenges
- Challenges to unlock “Silhouette” player icons added
- Players can now track the Weekly “Role Mastery” challenge
- Ramattra unlock challenges
- Partial progress through the Season 3 Battle Pass carries over to the “Wins for Ramattra” challenge
- Endorsements
- Players can now endorse the enemy team
- All players are endorsable in Free-For-All game modes
- Game Report
- Players can now view scoreboards from previous matches
- Mystery Heroes Changes
- Mystery heroes now limit each team to only have a max of three heroes in each role
- This limit can be changed in custom games
- Overwatch Credits
- Players can now earn up to 1500 credits as free rewards, and an extra 500 in the battle pass.
- Players can spend these credits in the Hero Gallery.
- The Hero Gallery now contains nearly all seasonal Epic and Legendary skins from before Overwatch 2
- Ping System update
- Pressing abilities while on cooldown and while the ping wheel is open now shows the ability’s cooldown in chat.
Competitive Play
- Skill tiers and divisions adjust every 5 wins or 15 losses/ties
- Players can now “View Competitive Progress”
Workshop Updates
- Workshop Editor is now available
- Workshop Moderation Tools
- New menu option for player reports. Players can now be reported for the following:
- Inappropriate Communication
- Inappropriate Name
- Cheating
- Gameplay Sabotage
- Inappropriate Custom Content
Various General, Hero, and Map Bugfixes
That's all for the patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 3, including the balance changes and more.