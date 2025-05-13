We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Pacers are just one win way from winning the series and heading to the Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, ranked #1 in their conference, are hoping for a miracle. For now we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, 111-101. A strong second quarter performance saw the Pacers take a solid lead. They managed to hold onto it, and gradually increase it throughout the contest. Furthermore, they prevented Cleveland from coming back as they won the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 26 35 24 26 111 CLE 26 28 23 24 101

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in Points (34) while also earning seven rebounds, four assists, and one block. Pascal Siakam earned nine rebounds and six assists to support his 15 points. But other than him and Benedict Mathurin, nobody else scored more 15 points or more. While not an exciting day for many Pacers' players, they did more than enough to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

We did decide to play Donovan Mitchell, who scored 26 points in the loss, along with five rebounds and two assists. Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter scored 21 and 20 points, respectively. Jarrett Allen recorded 10 rebounds, but only scored 7 points. Overall, the Cavaliers played fine, but they were just playing catch up by the final minutes of the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Pacers STAT Cavaliers 42/86 (49%) Field Goals 38/79 (48%) 10/29 (34%) Three Pointers 13/31 (42%) 17/21 (81%) Free Throws 12/16 (75%) 11 Offensive Rebounds 3 42 Defensive Rebounds 37 7 Steals 4 1 Blocks 5 4 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 10 (2) 10 Team Fouls 11

13 Biggest Lead 5 25:12 Time of Possession 22:46

With the win, the Pacers advance to the Conference Finals, where they'll play one more series before potentially going to the NBA Finals. They'll either play the New York Knicks or Boston Celtics. But considering New York leads the series 3-1, we have a good idea on who they'll face next. The Pacers just eliminated the #1 team in their Conference. That alone makes them worthy of being one of the four franchises left in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' season comes to an end. Between injuries and inconsistent play, the best team in the Eastern Conference fell short of making it to the Conference Finals. This offseason, the team will likely focus on retaining core players while perhaps seeking new, talented ones. But all of that is easier said thn done. We'll see what they can do next year.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

