The NBA 2K25 Season 7 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 7 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like MyNBA, The W, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 Season 7 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K25 Season 7 Release Date

The NBA 2K25 Season 7 Release Date is Friday, February May 16th, 2025 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET.

Like always, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass containing 80 free rewards to earn over time. Furthermore, expect more information from 2K this week on all the new content coming to the game throughout the season. But check back with us when Season 7 launches to see the full list of rewards.

NBA 2K25 Season 7 Patch Notes

General

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 7, launching on Friday, May 16th, at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET/ 3PM GMT.

The following teams have received uniform updates to match real-world changes (available in-game following a roster update after the patch is released): Atlanta Dream (sponsor patch removal) Chicago Sky (new sponsor patch) Connecticut Sun (new sponsor patch) Dallas Wings (new sponsor patch) Las Vegas Aces (new sponsor patch) Los Angeles Sparks (sponsor patch removal) Milwaukee Bucks (commemorative patch honoring Junior Bridgeman) New York Liberty (new championship collar patch, new sponsor patch, color adjustment) Phoenix Mercury (new sponsor patch) Washington Mystics (new sponsor patch) Seattle Storm (new sponsor patch)

The following players or coaches have received likeness updates: Laeticia Amihere (general likeness update) Grace Berger (general likeness update) Monique Billings (general likeness update) Lexie Brown (dynamic hair update) Napheesa Collier (general likeness update) Sydney Colson (general likeness update) Crystal Dangerfield (dynamic hair update) Skylar Diggins (dynamic hair update) Brittney Griner (general likeness update) Rhyne Howard (general likeness update) Kate Martin (general likeness update) Davion Mitchell (dynamic hair update) Neemias Queta (dynamic hair update) Azurá Stevens (general likeness update) Kiah Stokes (general likeness update) A'ja Wilson (general likeness update)



GAMEPLAY

Overall, addressed some cases of off-ball players moving unrealistically fast when performing “Get Open” moves or calling for alley-oops

The correct energy percentage will now be shown for players on the on-the-fly substitution overlay

CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved an issue that could cause spectators to move on to the court when emoting in Ante-Up

MyNBA / THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Additionally, resolved an issue that could cause edits made to the uniforms of one expansion team to affect the uniforms of a different one

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Season 7 Release Date & Patch Notes. Additionally, we look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, catch up on last week's episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some VC.

