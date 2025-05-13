The Doom The Dark Ages Release Date arrives soon, and fans of the series can rip and tear once again with new gameplay elements and much more. This marks the third installment in the series since id Software and Publisher Bethesda rebooted the series with Doom (2016). The Dark Ages brings a familiar gameplay experience but with new mechanics, weapons, enemies, environments, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the release date for Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages Release Date – May 15th, 2025

The official Release Date for Doom The Dark Ages is May 15th, 2025, with an Early Access Launch Date of May 12th, 2025. But technically, you can begin playing the game's standard edition on May 14th depending on your time zone.

For players in the U.S.A., here are the release times for Doom The Dark Ages:

ET: 8PM

PT: 5PM

CT: 7PM

These times apply to both the Early Access and Standard Release of the game. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Windows, and Battle.Net.

Doom The Dark Ages Gameplay

Doom The Dark Ages changes up the gameplay experience with the new Saw Shield. This shield allows you to parry and dodge attacks, but you can also use it to attack enemies as well. While the reboot series always offered exploration, The Dark Ages contains much wider areas. This allows you to traverse the world with vehicles and beasts as you fight enemies along the way.

Some of the mounts include dragons and atlan mechs, both of which enable you to take out waves of enemies. But if you want to take them out yourselves, the game does feature glory kills. These special animations allow you to wipe out enemies in creative ways.

The game also features melee weapons like Maces which allow you to deal lots of damage up close. Additionally, other new weapons include the Super Shotgun, the bone-throwing Skull Crusher, and other medieval-themed items. Overall, you'll have no shortage of weapons to use as you save the world from the forces of hell.

Unlike the last two titles, Doom the Dark Ages does not feature a multiplayer mode. This is intended so the game has a bigger emphasis on its single-player experience.

Overall, the Dark Ages features a familiar, yet brand new experience not seen in the series before. You'll still fight familiar enemies like the Revenant, but they'll have new designs to match the game's setting. But with the Shield Saw, vehicles, and realms, there's something here not offered in any other title in the series.

Doom The Dark Ages Story

The Dark Ages is a prequel, taking place before Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal. The story will explain Doom Slayer's origins more, as well as develop other characters through cutscenes and more. We won't spoil the story for those who haven't played it, but the main idea remains the same – Kill Demons with no remorse.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Doom The Dark Ages' Release Date. We look forward to delving into the past and try out a Doom like that's unlike any other. We're curious to see how it all connects with its predecessors.

