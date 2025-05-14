The EA Sports F1 25 Driver Ratings were revealed last week, and Atlassian Williams Racing's Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon reacted to their own ratings. EA Sports recently met with multiple F1 drivers, seeking out their reaction to their in-game stats. What ratings did Sainz and Albon get, compared to what they predicted? Let's find out!

The scores are in for Alex and Carlos! 📊 🎮 See how they react to their #F125 rating 📸 pic.twitter.com/ClG5Wx6Y1y — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

EA Sports met with Atlassian Williams F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon to show them their F1 25 ratings. But before they did, they asked the players what they thought their ratings were.

Sainz predicted he'd have the following ratings in F1 25: 85 Experience, 86 Racecraft, 83 Awareness, and 86 Pace. Overall, he'll have 87 Experience, 96 Racecraft, 88 Awareness, and 88 Pace at launch. Overall, he wasn't far off on many of his predictions, though he did seem humble about his rating. Furthermore, he earned a 90 Rating, though he guessed 87.

Alexander Albon predicted the following: An Overall rating of 82, 80 Experience, 82 Racecraft, 85 Awareness, and 83 Pace. He wasn't far off, as he'll have an OVR of 83, 81 Experience, 82 Racecraft, 78 Awareness, and 85 Pace.

Albon did accurately predict his 82 Racecraft rating, citing his crashes the year prior as to why he got the rating. “I had a lot of crashes at the end of last year, Not always my fault, but.”

A driver's experience ratings raises gradually with each year they've been in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, veterans of the game, boast the highest Experience ratings in the game. Pace applies to speed and a driver's ability to get the fastest lap in a race. Max Verstappen leads this pack with a 96 rating. Racecraft and awareness revolve around a driver's ability to make moves like overtakes while also avoiding penalties.

Both Williams' drivers seem like great teammates or playable drivers in My Team or Driver Career. And if you're just looking to get used to the game's mechanics, these are two great drivers who can at least get you from Point A to Point B. Just remember that their ratings adjust throughout the season based on their performance.

Feel free to check out the full driver ratings to see where your favorite drivers rank on the grid. We look forward to trying out all of the 20 when F1 25 launches later this month.

